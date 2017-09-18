Reza Farahan And Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Don’t Give Shervin Roohparvar And Annalise Carbone Much Hope

Are Shervin Roohparvar and Annalise Carbone still together? And if so, does his Shahs of Sunset co-stars think that the relationship will go the distance? In a “Shahs After Show” video posted on the Bravo website after the latest episode aired on Sunday night, two of Shervin’s co-stars, Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid, gave their verdict on Shervin’s relationship with Annalise. Unfortunately for viewers who are hoping to see Shervin settle down with Annalise, Reza and MJ don’t give the relationship much hope. In the after show, both Reza and MJ spoke negatively about the relationship.

MJ went so far as saying that Shervin is continuing the relationship under “false pretenses.” MJ implied that Shervin is stringing Annalise along, only to dump her later.

“Shervin is gonna make a girl move from Australia all the way over here under false pretenses. And I actually think he will cancel the relationship.”

Reza agreed with MJ’s prediction.

“For sure!”

Reza added that the relationship isn’t that serious to begin with anyways.

“They don’t even like each other that much anyway.”

On that point, however, Mercedes “MJ” Javid disagreed with Reza Farahan.

“No they do.”

Last season on Shahs of Sunset, Shervin Roohparvar and Annalise Carbone, a model from Australia, were shown going on an awkward date. Despite that initial awkwardness, they continued dating and embarked on a long-distance relationship, which is playing out on the current season. Yet not all has been well with Shervin and Annalise, for there have been allegations that Shervin cheated on Annalise.

In an episode that aired a few weeks ago, a friend of Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s, Tara Radcliffe, claimed that she had sex with Shervin. Even more damaging, GG herself claimed that Shervin told her that he had sex with Tara. Yet Shervin, when confronted by his co-stars, denied being unfaithful to Annalise.

Why In All Bloody Hell Would Shervin Cheat On His Gorgeous Sweet Girlfriend Annalise For This? ???? #Shahs pic.twitter.com/HNrIq0Yjan — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) September 4, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on the night the confrontation aired, Craig Ramsay, who starred with Tara in another Bravo reality TV show, Newlyweds: The First Year, and was with her when the confrontation with Shervin happened, insisted that Tara didn’t lie about what happened with Shervin.

In the latest Shahs of Sunset episode, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, one of Shervin’s closest friends among the cast, confronted Annalise, right in front of Shervin, about the rumors that Shervin cheated on her. Golnesa asked Annalise when she’ll get to the point of deciding whether to believe the rumors and what to do about the relationship. Annalise decided to stick by Shervin, who maintained his innocence.

While Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid spoke about Shervin and Annalise in the after show video as if they are still in a relationship, perhaps they just didn’t want to give away a spoiler? In media interviews and social media, Shervin Roohparvar and Annalise Carbone have been careful to not reveal whether they are still together to this day. Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi did, however, reveal earlier this month via an Instagram post, that she’s visiting Annalise in Australia soon. Perhaps GG is going with Shervin?

Silly times with my twinster! So many people always ask if @annalisecarbone and I are real sisters. See you in a month!???????? #SoulSisters A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

