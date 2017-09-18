Sean Spicer Makes Controversial Emmy Appearance

Former White House Press secretary Sean Spicer roasted President Donald Trump, and himself, during a surprise appearance at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Although he has been largely silent following his departure from the White House, Spicer’s performance suggests he managed to maintain his sense of humor amid a barrage of criticism that threatened to destroy his career.

The controversy surrounding Sean Spicer began with a seemingly mundane statement about Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Although it was not an official press conference, Spicer publically stated that the 2017 inauguration had more attendees than any inauguration in history.

The size of President Trump’s inauguration crowd remains a point of heated debate. However, it is widely accepted that the former White House Communications Director grossly exaggerated the number of attendees.

Unfortunately, the inauguration controversy was the first of many that followed Sean Spicer throughout his short career as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary.

Between January 20 and July 21, 2017, Sean Spicer became notorious for his apparent hostility toward certain members of the press — who he accused of publishing, and therefore perpetuating, “fake news.”

In addition to facing criticism from members of the press, Spicer became the subject of a recurring Saturday Night Live segment. In the controversial skits, actress Melissa McCarthy dressed like the former White House Communications Director and portrayed him as yelling at members of the press. At times, the parody Sean Spicer chased members of the press corps on his podium — which was outfitted with wheels and a motor.

Following his July 21 resignation, Spicer has given few interviews and has not publically discussed his tenure as White House Press Secretary. Therefore, his appearance at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was quite a surprise.

During his monologue, host Stephen Colbert commented on the size of the audience at the Emmy Awards. To everyone’s surprise, Sean Spicer then walked out onto the stage with a rolling podium and exclaimed, “This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world.”

As reported by CNN, Colbert then introduced the former White House Communications Director as Melissa McCarthy. Judging by the audience reactions, Spicer’s appearance was as much of a secret as the winners of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

