WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan’s Growing Frustration With Slow Injury Recover Could Lead To His Exit From WWE

The WWE rumors signal that this could be the end of the line for Daniel Bryan, whose mounting frustration over his slow injury rehabilitation could lead him to leave wrestling for good.

Bryan was forced to retire from wrestling last year after suffering a series of medical setbacks related to his multiple concussions and an ensuing brain lesion. The WWE shifted him to a role outside the ring, making him the General Manager of SmackDown, but there are rumors that Bryan is frustrated with his inability to do anything physical.

As Wrestling Inc. noted, former WWE superstar Ryback gave a bit of insight into Bryan’s mindset this week, noting that the former champion is not happy in his current role.

“Daniel Bryan told me the worst thing to be up there [in WWE] is an on-screen personality because then you just get your scripted lines and you physically can’t exert yourself,” Ryback said. “You just have to sit there. It’s like you want to just f–king… it’s not a good thing. Yeah, yeah, I’m sure that he’s happy.”

That could be a bad omen for Daniel Bryan’s future in the WWE. The Fansided blog Cageside Seats noted back in March that Bryan was expected to leave the WWE once his contract is up next year unless the company allowed him to get back in the ring. Given that Bryan’s concussions had such serious side effects — he suffered seizures at one point — it may not be likely that the WWE would risk putting him back in the line of fire.

If Bryan is growing increasingly frustrated with his role on the sidelines, it would make his exit that much more likely if he cannot recover to the point of being able to compete in the ring again.

While the WWE rumors point to an exit for Daniel Bryan, he maintains a positive mindset. In August, Bryan told WrestleZone that he had been making some encouraging progress and thought he might be able to return to action in a limited role.

“With all this postitive [treatment progress], I’m thinking, there’s no reason why I can’t return to doing what I love,” Bryan said on the Pod of Awesomeness podcast (via WrestleZone). “And it may never be full-time, and it may never be this idea that I’m gonna go in and I’m gonna be the guy that main-events every live event and all that kind of stuff. I’m not even sure if I want that, now that I have a child. I don’t wanna be away from her that much, you know? But, to say that I can’t do what, to wrestle, say, like 50-100 matches a year, or to say I can’t do what Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk are still doing in their 60s, that’s kind of where I’m at.”

But the WWE would also have to sign off on Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring, and a company already under fire for concussion concerns would likely be hesitant to allow him to do anything that would put his long-term health at risk. Give Bryan’s continued popularity and his tie-in with wife Brie Bella, the WWE may try to convince him to stay on or allow him to compete in a very limited venue, but right now the rumors do not look too good for his long-term future in the WWE.

