Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Changes Fashion Sense After Shedding Over 75 Pounds

Melissa McCarthy is certainly not one to shy away from showing off her amazing body transformation by leveling up her fashion game. The Ghostbusters actress may still have a long way to go, but she is definitely proud to flaunt her hard work. While she used to just go with clothes that would fit her, she now chooses the ones that would compliment her new slimmer figure.

The 47-year-old actress may be one of the least expected celebrities that fashion lovers would get their inspiration from. However, Melissa McCarthy has been looking extremely good and confident after reportedly dropping over 75 pounds, making her a fashion icon and a motivation to those who are struggling with their weight.

The funny actress used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now the Gilmore Girls star is opting for outfits that show off her tiny waist. Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight, her impressive body transformation is a result of her dedication and hard work to achieve what she has now.

When it comes to body goals, Melissa McCarthy’s name was probably not included on the list. However, the fashion designer is trying to turn that around with her amazing weight loss and now people are starting to search her name on the internet to know her diet secrets.

Although Melissa McCarthy has lost a lot of weight, the Ghostbusters star has previously revealed that the best part of her weight loss journey is to finally feel like herself.

I'm so excited to share #theBoss with everyone April 8th! Today has been such a fun press day. A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Mar 17, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Melissa McCarthy was aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle. Instead of leaving things as they were and just going on with her life, the actress decided to do something about her weight issues and turned to eating healthy and exercise that may have probably saved her life.

Melissa McCarthy did everything right while in the process of losing weight. The Bridesmaids actress hired a trainer after realizing that working out in the gym alone was not going to work out for her. She also credits her weight loss by not starving herself, but eating healthier options instead.

This shoot was sooo fun!! My favorite jumpsuit!!! Thanks @bust_magazine A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]