‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Recast EJ? Sami Returns To Salem As Will Turns Out Alive

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that EJ might return to the daytime soap in a form of a recast. Will is back from the dead, and this would prompt Sami’s comeback to Salem. Once Sami has attended to things related to her son being alive, someone needs to take her away again, and it could be EJ.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas’ (Bryan Dattilo) grieving will soon come to an end as their son, Will (Chandler Massey), has apparently survived his supposed murder. Sami will immediately come back to Salem to see Will and find out what happened to him. It will be an emotional reunion between them, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) will also be glad to see her grandson alive and well. Fans will also be delighted with the return of one of their favorite Days of Our Lives characters after he was disappointingly killed on the soap, as reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

As Sami returns to town, she would also need to shift her attention to other matters, which brings the possibility of recasting EJ (previously played by James Scott). Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that another DiMera is coming back around spring where a masquerade party would take place. Sami’s appearance in town will also affect other stories and shake things up for many, according to Soaps.com.

Meanwhile, Will’s return from the dead will stir trouble between Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean). Even though Sonny does not know yet that Will already appeared in Salem, Will’s memory would be in his mind which he will confide in Paul. It will bring some heartaches to both Paul and Sonny, although Paul understands that Sonny will always love Will. The Days of Our Lives couples will remain committed to each other, but when they find out that Will is back, Sonny will have some doubts. Moreover, spoilers tease that during Sonny and Paul’s wedding, an unexpected guest will appear and turn the event into chaos.

Watch out for some exciting returns on Days of Our Lives

