Walt Disney World Giving Multiple Experience FastPasses To Those Who Rescheduled Due To Hurricane Irma

Due to Hurricane Irma and all she brought with her to Central Florida, Walt Disney World kept its park doors closed for a couple of days and it caused a lot of rescheduled vacations. Due to the parks closing and the danger of the storm, a number of guests moved their trips out a week or more to steer clear of it. Well, Disney has been doing everything possible to help accommodate for those changes and that includes giving guests a chance to get their original FastPass+ selections back.

After being closed for two days, safety inspectors and Disney assessed the damage around the property and determined the parks were safe to open. A few locations remained closed such as the water parks and Fort Wilderness Campground, but the former has now opened and resumed normal operation.

Due to Hurricane Irma, Disney has been lenient on pet policies in their resorts, waived cancellation fees, and tried to help guests out as much as possible. The official website of Walt Disney World has even kept a running update going on when things are reopening and what guests can do about cancellations.

Now, they’re stepping in and helping out with FastPass+ reservations as well.

When guests schedule a Walt Disney World vacation, two of the most important days leading up to it are their dining reservations and FastPass+ selection dates. While dining couldn’t necessarily be replaced, Disney has been working with guests on FastPass+ selections for their rescheduled trips.

If guests have moved their trips and they are already in their 60-day windows, Disney has been sending out emails to advise them of something they’ll see on their My Disney Experience (MDE) accounts. Essentially, open-ended FastPasses are showing up and this is how they’re being explained via emails.

“Hello and thank you for planning to visit the Walt Disney World® Resort. We are excited for your visit! We would like to share that replacement FastPass+ selections have been added to your MyDisneyExperience account due to the inclement weather approaching the Central Florida area. These replacement Fastpass+ selections will allow you and your original traveling party to experience the same attractions that were selected prior to modifications to your resort reservation. As an added bonus, the replacement Fastpass+ selections will be valid for your length of stay with us and will not be bound by any specific timeframe as is traditionally the policy with our Fastpass service. Please log on to your MyDisneyExperience account to view these changes.”

Guests that receive that email can look on their MDE and see “Multiple Experiences” for each park. They will then see FastPass+ selections matching what they had originally chosen for their initial vacation, but no times set. As the email states, guests are not going to be bound by set times and will be able to use these selections at any point during their new vacation.

One thing that needs to be noted is that if guests go into their My Disney Experience and make new FastPass+ selections, the “Multiple Experiences” choices will disappear. If these are not showing up, guests can call MDE Tech Support for assistance.

As for other closures, Disney is still keeping guests updated each day with announcements on when locations such as Fort Wilderness will reopen.

When it comes to going on a Walt Disney World vacation, there are just some things that no-one should mess with on someone else’s trip. One of those things happens to be FastPass+ selections and this time around, it was Hurricane Irma who interfered and messed things up for many vacations. The good thing here is that Disney is working with guests and able to do something about it which is why the multiple experience selections are on their My Disney Experience accounts.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]