LPBW: Zach And Tori Roloff Takes Baby Jackson On Another Trip, Audrey Shares Throwback Photo

The Roloff clan continues to share some of their most beautiful memories and this time Tori posted a photo of her recent trip with Zach and baby Jackson while Audrey shared an old photo from three years ago.

Zach, Tori, and Jackson spent the weekend in Forks, Washington as suggested by the photo the young mother posted on her Instagram account. Tori didn’t mention why they went to Forks but the place is a popular tourist destination because of its historic timber industry, beaches, and a certain movie about lovestruck vampires and werewolves.

Twilight, both the book and movie series, is set in Forks. Stephanie Meyer, the author of the books, explained that a visit to Forks in 2004 and memories of her adventure with her sister became the inspiration for using the place as the setting for her bestselling young adult romance novels.

The Roloff trio could’ve also gone to Forks for some fishing adventure, another popular activity in the city. Sports fishers usually flock to the city to catch some salmon and rainbow trout.

Zach and Tori got some negative feedback the last time they took Jackson on a trip. The Roloff family stopped by Disneyland when they visited Jackson’s great-grandmother in California back in August. Some fans thought that Jackson, who was 3-months-old at the time, was too young to have memories of ever meeting Mickey or getting a special tour of Walt Disney’s actual office.

Thanks for a great weekend, Forks! ???????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Audrey, meanwhile, shared a photo she posted on Facebook back in 2014. The photo, which Audrey said popped up on her Facebook memories, was taken three days before she and Jeremy got married. Jeremy and Audrey will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on September 20.

The photo was taken in the same church that the Roloff couple shared their wedding vows a few days after. Audrey added that the “little church” where they were married is located on Roloff Farms. Followers of the reality TV show may remember Jeremy and his father Matt working on the church before the big event. The Roloff men undertook one of their most ambitious projects back then. They moved the whole church to where it stands now.

Jeremy and Matt also repainted the church and ditched the white fence. The dedicated father and son duo worked on the site for over five months and was even doing some last minute design changes on the day of the wedding itself.

Fans of the Little People, Big World star expressed their delight with the throwback photo. Many of the comments praised the couple for the beautiful picture and for looking happy and young.

Fast forward to 2017 and Jeremy and Audrey are now proud parents to baby Ember Jean. One follower suggested that maybe Jeremy and Audrey could have Ember baptized at the same church. Keep up-to-date with Jeremy, Audrey, and the rest of the Roloff family to see if the couple takes this brilliant advice and have Ember baptized in the church.

