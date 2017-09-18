Emmys 2017: Full List Of Winners From 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

After all the hype, the Emmys 2017 finally aired on CBS tonight and all of the awards have been handed out. Stephen Colbert served as host of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS and it was a big night for your favorite television shows (especially The Handmaid’s Tale), but who won the 2017 Emmys tonight? Find out all the winners below!

The Emmys 2017 nominees were announced back in July, as it was a big year for Westworld on HBO and Saturday Night Live on NBC. They lead the pack with 22 nominations each. Tonight we got to see the major category award winners announced, as the Creative Arts Emmys 2017 were handed out last weekend. No more hype, as we have the full list of Emmys 2017 winners below from tonight’s broadcast.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

John Lithgow (The Crown) – Winner

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) – Winner

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) – Winner

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta) – Winner

Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley)

Mike Judge (Silicon Valley)

Morgan Sackett (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Dale Stern (Veep)

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) – Winner

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (The Americans)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Winner

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live) – Winner

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Jean-Marc Vallee (Big Little Lies)

Ron Howard (Genius)

James Marsh (The Night Of)

Steve Zaillian (The Night Of)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) – Winner

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Winner

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Ann, allow me to introduce you to Twitter where no one is as shocked as you that you won this very deserved and overdue award :') #Emmys pic.twitter.com/G8IQaEwGNv — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) September 18, 2017

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Master of None) – Winner

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley)

Billy Kimball (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) – Winner

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Winner

Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror: San Junipero) – Winner

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (The Night Of)

RIP to these iconic TV legends. You are greatly missed. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/s99mem9LoZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 18, 2017

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (Drunk History)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live) – Winner

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) – Winner

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta) – Winner

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) – Winner

Congratulations to @OfficialJLD on her #Emmys win for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series'! pic.twitter.com/Tmtj5DjgTa — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 18, 2017

Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO) – Winner

Limited Series Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) – Winner

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Limited Series Actress



Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) – Winner

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix) – Winner

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)

Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO) – Winner

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Genius (National Geographic)

Drama Actor

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) – Winner

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Winner

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Winner

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]