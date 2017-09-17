Kailyn Lowry Twitter: She Faces Criticism Over Her Sleep Schedule

Kailyn Lowry recently shared a post on Twitter in which the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she was trying to find time to take a nap.

While most of her fans and followers didn’t see anything wrong with the idea that a new mom would want a nap, others criticized the reality star for sleeping and suggested that her new baby appear to be sleeping all of the time.

“In your snaps he’s always asleep lol,” one fan wrote, according to a post by Pop Culture on September 16.

Kailyn Lowry does share a lot of photos of her new baby boy on Instagram and Twitter that feature the child asleep but, as she later pointed out, the fact that he sleeps a lot does not mean there’s anything wrong with him. In addition, her sleep schedule doesn’t mean that anything is wrong with her.

“He’s literally 5 weeks,” she noted.

Kailyn Lowry also came under fire recently after posting a message on Twitter in which she said that something was “a joke.” While the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t say anything about what she was referring to, many fans believed she was hinting that something had happened between her and the father of her third child, Chris Lopez.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez split up just a short time after Lowry learned she was pregnant with his child and remained estranged until their son was born in early August.

In recent weeks, many have suspected that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez were on the verge of a reconciliation as they communicated publicly with one another on Twitter. However, despite their happy times, they have yet to reveal whether or not they are back on currently — or if there is a possibility for them to reconcile in the near future.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Kailyn Lowry also shares son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]