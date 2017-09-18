Ariel Winter Steals Show In Pink Latex Dress During Boyfriend’s Birthday Weekend

Ariel Winter celebrated her boyfriend’s 30th birthday in style this weekend. The couple partied at TAO in Los Angeles as the Modern Family actress sported a bright pink latex dress.

The 19-year-old Winter turned heads as she posed with boyfriend Levi Meaden, who was dressed casually in jeans, during the evening. Ariel took to Instagram to share several photos from the birthday dinner as she gave followers a glimpse of her pink party dress.

Winter’s fans seem to like her latex look as they commented on her posts. Some Instagram users called Ariel’s dress amazing and beautiful, while others stated the actress looks great in the dress.

“Wow OBSESSED with that dress.”

However, while some focused on Ariel’s hot pink attire, other commenters couldn’t help but mention the couple’s vast age difference. One person pointed out the fact Winter is still a teenager as Meaden enters his 30s.

“What business does a 30 year old want with a teenager?”

The criticism didn’t end there, though, as some commenters implied Ariel is fake as they called her “plastic.”

“The dress defines the person….plastic.”

Despite a few negative remarks, the majority of Winter’s social media responses were positive as her fans applauded her outfit choice.

Squad celebrating baby's 30th at #Tao ????❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Entertainment Tonight reported on Levi and Ariel’s evening out as the site gave details on party. The site quotes Winter’s Snapchats from the evening as she gave followers a look at what was on the menu.

Levi celebrated his birthday by dining on pan-friend chicken gyoza, sushi, filet mignon, and many more appetizing dishes before blowing out the candles on an interestingly shaped cake, reported ET.

“But the real birthday treat was a giant cake in the shape of a large, bare booty.”

The article also states Ariel’s hot pink birthday dress isn’t the first time this month she opted for a latex look. The actress sported a nude-toned latex dress at a pre-Emmy party on Friday.

While Winter didn’t share any pre-Emmy photos to Instagram, she did upload a post-party photo. She and Levi can be seen wearing sweats and fuzzy socks as they lounge around at home.

The actress states this is “really” what a pre-Emmy night looks like following the glamorous red carpet sightings and parties.

What pre Emmy night REALLY looks like at 11:15pm post parties… fuzzy socks AF A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Despite some people criticizing Winter and Meaden’s decision to live together amid their age difference, the couple says they’re happy and don’t care what anyone has to say about their relationship.

Judging from Ariel’s social media posts this past week, the pair does indeed seem quite content with their relationship as they continue to make headlines.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]