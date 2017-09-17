Legendary WWE Manager Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Has Passed Away – Superstars And Legends React To His Death
Wwe Bobby the brain heenan dies dead
Wrestling

Legendary WWE Manager Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan Has Passed Away – Superstars And Legends React To His Death

The wrestling world is a lot less bright and certainly not as humorous as it used to be as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away. He will forever be known as one of the greatest managers and announcers in the history of professional wrestling, as he left his mark in AWA, WCW, WWE, and so many other promotions. The world lost a great one and wrestling will never ever be the same.

Bobby Heenan was just 73-years-old.

On Sunday evening, word began making the rounds on social media, and then, the official website of WWE confirmed the passing of the Hall of Famer. He molded numerous superstars and led so many of them to greatness in the more than four decades he spent in wrestling.

Bobby Heenan, often referred to as simply “The Brain,” is seen as one of the greatest heel managers in the history of the sport. Going a step further, it is hard to name a single announcer who was better at the heel persona and all you have to do is go back and listen to him when he was behind the desk.

It’s truly a sad day for all wrestling fans everywhere as an icon and a legend is gone too soon.

After moving away from ringside and the announcer’s booth, Heenan continued to make appearances at events and at conventions. There were many years, though, when he made no appearances due to having his jaw removed after suffering from throat cancer.

In time, he would eventually schedule some appearances, but his ability to talk was hindered greatly and he hadn’t spoken publicly in a long time. As reported by Metro, he managed some of the true greats, including Andre the Giant, Ravishing Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect, Haku, Ric Flair, King Kong Bundy, Arn Anderson, and so many more.

News of Heenan’s death first started being passed around after his good friend, Jim Ross, tweeted about the loss of the man affectionately known as “The Weasel.”

Once it was known and confirmed by WWE, many superstars and wrestling personalities began tweeting their condolences and memories.

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan had become very sick over the past few years due to throat cancer and many wondered how much longer he would have in this world. For those that were able to ever spend any time with him, they are considered to be very lucky. The death of Heenan is one that will hit a lot of people in and outside of the WWE very hard, as he was a true friend to so many. Now, one of the greatest and funniest heel personalities in wrestling will be arguing with the other side.

[Featured Image by WWE]

Comments