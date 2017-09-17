Leah Messer Shares Instagram Quote About Standards, Is She Dating Again?

Leah Messer is ready to get back into the world of dating and as she exposes her dating life on Teen Mom 2 Season 8, she’s staying focused on herself and her kids.

While the longtime reality star will be seen joining the dating app Bumble and embarking on her first date in what she claims to have been two years, she’s not ready to low her standards for anyone and recently shared an inspiring quote on her Instagram page.

“Decide this minute to never again beg anyone for the love, respect, and attention you should be giving yourself,” the quote read.

Leah Messer went to rehab in 2015 and ever since, she has been doing her best to stay positive and often shares photos and memes of encouragement with her many fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter. She’s also been spending tons of quality time with her three kids, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and four-year-old daughter Adalynn.

As for Leah Messer’s dating life, she has been linked to a number of people in recent years but has yet to allow any of the men she’s reportedly dated appear on Teen Mom 2. In fact, despite being linked to T.R. Dues for nearly a year after her split from Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer was never seen with Dues on the show, nor did she share any photos of the two of them online.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer is seen proclaiming that she hasn’t dated at all since her split from Jeremy Calvert. However, as fans will recall, her first husband Corey Simms confirmed that their daughter had told him that Messer was seeing Dues — and that Dues was sleeping at their home.

Leah Messer was married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011 and to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]