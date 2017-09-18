Megyn Kelly Gets Support From Bill O’Reilly

Bashing Megyn Kelly certainly seems like the popular thing to do right now. After leaving Fox News to work at NBC, she has faced nothing but negative reviews and low ratings for her news magazine show, which was eventually cancelled. Her new show Megyn Kelly Today debuts on Monday, September 25. Forbes has talked about how the buzz for Kelly has died down considerably from when she was first hired earlier this year.

“You can hear the sighs of NBC executives. What has happened to the buzz? Why won’t Trump talk about Megyn Kelly anymore? Well, for starters, he watches Fox News, and they’ve really cooled on the whole Megyn Kelly thing lately.”

The article notes how Kelly has dropped considerably in terms of popularity. At Fox News, she was the heir apparent to Bill O’Reilly, who had been the biggest superstar at the channel before getting fired due to sexual harassment claims. At the end of Kelly’s tenure, there was some conflict between her and Bill O’Reilly, with O’Reilly even hinting that Kelly was acting entitled. However, the former Fox News star has sympathy for the way Kelly is being treated by the media critics.

“I feel bad for her because it’s the same old game; you build them up and tear them down. I mean, what has Megyn Kelly done wrong? I don’t get [the media criticism]. She worked her way up from being a reporter, and now she’s making good money, and she’s in a good position. So what has she done wrong?” O’Reilly asks The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he has never seen her interview with Alex Jones — the one that earned Kelly the most amount of backlash.

The backlash against Megyn Kelly continued throughout the weekend, and Vanity Fair wrote a damning article asking if Megyn Kelly’s star has already been eclipsed. Columnist Sarah Ellison noted that a discussion about the recent lunar eclipse with co-anchors at NBC made Kelly look like she was trying too hard. Ellison also said that despite the fact that Kelly said her new show would usher in “human connection” in a world that is increasingly disconnected, many are skeptical.

Many think that the main problem with Megyn Kelly is that she upset her conservative followers at Fox News, who will not follow her to NBC. Media analysts believe that liberals won’t turn into Kelly because despite the fact that she stood up to Donald Trump, she is still known (whether true or not) as a conservative woman. Megyn Kelly was criticized for being a woman slut-shaming another woman, Britney Spears, when she first started out. She was also criticized for claiming Santa Clause is white, despite the fact that Santa Clause is a fictional character.

Kelly may now find some common ground with women she previously criticized. Twitter has gone after the former Fox News host in what some consider a very misogynistic fashion.

Megyn Kelly = Blond Bimbo ???????????? — Sirfoldalot (@Sirfoldalott) July 31, 2017

@nbc @megynkelly MEGYN CROOKED FACE KELLY BEFORE ALL THE PLASTIC SURGERIES – SO- ???? SHE HAS A FAKE FACE TO GO WITH THE FAKE NEWS ????????????BIMBO???????????????? pic.twitter.com/nyvwye1cNH — Mike Fastone (@mike4trump) September 13, 2017

Megyn Kelly has not talked about all the backlash she has received, but will have to face it sooner or later. Are you going to watch Megyn Kelly Today when it debuts on September 25? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok and Mark Wilson/Getty Images]