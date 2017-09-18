Demi Lovato And The Jonas Brothers Wish Nick Jonas Happy Birthday On Social Media

In late August, Nick Jonas took to social media in order to wish his best friend, Demi Lovato, happy birthday. At the time, he pointed out that his friend was a month older than him and this was something that she always reminds him of when she can. On September 16, it was Demi Lovato’s turn to wish her friend a happy birthday via social media.

Much like Nick Jonas, Lovato took to Instagram in order to celebrate her friend’s 25th birthday. In her own post wishing Jonas a happy birthday, the singer shared a picture of the two of them together. While Nick Jonas shared two pictures of the friends side-by-side, a more recent one, as well as a throwback to their days on Camp Rock, Demi Lovato simply shared a relatively new picture of the two of them together.

The message that accompanies the picture of the two singers together has Lovato wishing “one of my absolute best friends” a happy birthday. Demi Lovato continued her birthday post by saying that there have been plenty of ups and downs over the course of their 11-year friendship. However, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made it clear that, “we’re still here for one another no matter what.”

Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas. Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what. Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it! Ps. We need new pics together ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Demi Lovato then finished up her birthday message to Nick Jonas by saying that she hopes the next year is an amazing one for him because he deserves it. She also told her friend that they need to take new pictures together sometime soon.

While Demi Lovato may have wished her best friend a happy birthday on social media, she was not the only one sending birthday wishes to Nick Jonas. According to E! News, Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, also took to social media in order to wish the “Remember I Told You” singer a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my best friend/brother @nickjonas you are wise beyond your years. You continue to impress and inspire me and those around you. Have the best day and plenty of Coors lights. I'll make sure of it since I'm sitting right next to you right now. Here's to another great year! ???? A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Kevin Jonas posted a video on Instagram and included a message saying he hoped “today is as great as whatever’s happening in this video.” Joe Jonas’ message to his brother also included pictures of Nick while also calling him his best friend, as well as his brother. Joe then told his brother that he was “wise beyond your years,” before letting him know that he continues “to impress and inspire me and those around you.”

With more than one inspiring and heartfelt message posted to Nick Jonas for his birthday, it is clear that there was plenty of love to go around on September 16. Whether it was the pictures or the messages themselves, Demi Lovato, Joe, and Kevin Jonas made sure they wished their best friend and brother a happy birthday, with notes hoping for a lot of success to come in the next year.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]