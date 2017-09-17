Kevin Hart Sex Tape: For $500,000, Extortionist Tells Hart’s Lawyer They Will Take A Lie Detector Test

The case of Kevin Hart’s sex tape is getting more complex. As reported by the Inquisitr, Hart took to Instagram to issue a mea culpa to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and to his children, for behavior that he said he shouldn’t have indulged in. Whereas Hart kept his apology kind of broad and would only say that he wasn’t a perfect man, he also noted that he would not be extorted, nor kowtow to extortionist tactics. After Kevin’s Instagram video went viral, a still image from the alleged sex tape was made public, which showed Hart grabbing the thigh of a woman as he rested on her clothed chest.

Now even more accusations about what reportedly exists on that sex tape are emerging, along with the alleged tactics that someone purportedly close to the woman involved in the video is using to try and get money. According to TMZ, a person who could actually represent the extortionist, or who is the actual person trying to make money off of the Hart sex video, has agreed to sit for a polygraph test. However, that person told Hart’s attorney that they would only sit for the lie detector test if Hart was willing to pay approximately $500,000 for them to do so.

It is not clear what questions the person would answer when and if they took the lie detector test, but the publication labeled the phone call to Hart’s lawyer bizarre. Although the person who contacted Kevin’s attorney may very well have insider knowledge about Hart’s situation with the woman pictured in the video image from the alleged sex tape, they might not have as much knowledge about the laws of extortion.

TMZ, which was famously founded by Harvey Levin – who is also a lawyer and legal analyst – focused on the fact that the person acting as an extortionist could indeed receive a payoff, but that means that they are willing to risk going to prison to gain the money. Thus far, Kevin has not bowed to pressure to pay off the person, according to the celebrity website, so it is not known if the sex tape will leak in-full online. The FBI is busy finding out who is behind the extortion attempt.

[Featured Image by gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]