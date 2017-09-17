Kourtney Kardashian, Get Back With Scott Disick, He’s Learned His Lesson, Says Fan

Kourtney Kardashian posted an unbelievably amazing picture of herself on Instagram, again. She was wearing a lime-colored jumpsuit and sneakers. Her fans obviously loved the picture as Kourtney displayed her signature casual style. However, she couldn’t escape the usual comments relating to Scott Disick.

“You and Scott need to get back together. I think he has learned his lesson,” said pourplegrass1877.

The “lesson” that the fan seems to be referring to is Scott Disick’s wild lifestyle. He is often seen with different women at different times and isn’t committed enough to raise their three children together.

The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Scott Disick doesn’t give his kids enough time. Scott Disick is known for flaunting his rich lifestyle on Instagram and his fans have often pulled him up for that. He’s often been labeled as a “show off.” “Instead of all this self-absorbed bulls**t go spend some time with your kids. F**king doosh bag [sic],” a troll had commented on his Instagram.

Of course, it’s not helping that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend were spotted together and Us Magazine states that they are “officially hooking up”. It’s not known how Kourtney Kardashian feels about this, given that Richie is 19 and Disick, 34.

washing cars today on coldwater canyon if anyone's interested A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

This is not the first time the two have been seen together in public. They were spotted at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Although Richie had denied any rumors that the two were dating, back then, recent reports suggest that the two are now an “official” couple. Although, this news shouldn’t really disappoint Kourtney, given that she has already moved on with Younes Bendjima. There were reports that Scott wasn’t happy about Kourtney’s romance with her new flame.

they say that i'm country but i'm number one in the country #kourtandlarsatalk A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

It’s not known what Kourtney and Scott’s three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, think about this growing divide between their parents, but surely, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be great.

The sources have stated that the reason Scott’s relationship with Sofia is “weird” because she’s so much younger than Scott and was very close to Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

He won her a unicorn A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Do you think Scott Disick is finally over the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star? Do you think he is dating Sofia Richie? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

