Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Husband Cole DeBoer On Instagram

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are completely in love as they prepare to celebrate their marriage with a second wedding ceremony later this year.

In the midst of her ongoing wedding preparation, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of two took a break from her hectic life at home with daughter Aubree and son Watson to enjoy a fun night out with DeBoer at a Garth Brooks concert.

“Best friend… We had SUCH a blast at the Garth brooks concert…him and Trisha were amazing,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and DeBoer on September 16.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and moved in together one year later. Then, after getting engaged in November 2015, Houska and DeBoer tied the knot in October of last year.

At the time of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s wedding, the longtime reality star was several months pregnant with their first child and unable to celebrate in the way she had initially planned. So, rather than move forward with their plans for a big wedding, Houska and DeBoer chose to celebrate with a small ceremony and a limited number of guests, and save their big wedding plans for later this year.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Chelsea Houska shares her youngest child, son Watson, with her husband Cole DeBoer and her older child, daughter Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind endured a troubled relationship with one another for several years before calling it quits and embarking on a custody battle over their daughter.

While Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind attempted to co-parent their daughter for some time, they appear to be completely estranged at the moment and rumors continue to swirl in regard to his alleged drug use.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were seen talking about having more children during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 but thus far, they haven’t confirmed any exact plans to expand their family.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]