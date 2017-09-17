Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aren’t Getting Married Anytime Soon

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding is currently on hold, but why?

During an interview this weekend, the singer and coach of The Voice spoke out about her upcoming plans to marry her actor fiancé and revealed that she simply isn’t motivated to walk down the aisle quite yet.

“I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24,” Miley Cyrus explained during an interview with The Sun, according to a report by the Daily Mail on September 17.

As Miley Cyrus explained, she hopes to live a bit more before getting married.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating after starring alongside one another in 2010’s The Last Song. Then, in September 2013, after becoming engaged one year prior, the couple called it quits and went on to date other people.

During their time off, Miley Cyrus was linked to a number of other celebrities, including Mike Will Made It, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jared Leto, Benji Madden, and Stella Maxwell. As for Liam Hemsworth, he was rumored to have dated Eiza Gonzalez, Nina Dobrev, January Jones, and Maika Monroe.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” Miley Cyrus continued on to The Sun.

After rekindling her romance with Liam Hemsworth in late 2015 and now says she’s riding out the relationship. As she explained, she’s found herself more because of their relationship but has no idea what the next three years will bring.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth kept their relationship private for several months before confirming they had reconciled earlier this year. Since then, they have been fairly open with their romance and often share photos of one another on their social media pages.

As Miley Cyrus continues to enjoy her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, she and her co-stars are busy preparing for the upcoming season of The Voice.

To see more of Miley Cyrus and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton, don’t miss the upcoming 13th season of The Voice when it premieres on NBC on September 25 at 8 p.m.

