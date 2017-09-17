September’s Nintendo Direct Recap: Everything You Need To Know

This past week, Nintendo provided gamers with an update on the many in-development titles that are set to release over the next few months. During a Nintendo Direct presentation, Yoshiaki Koizumi (Deputy General Manager of Nintendo EPD) announced a handful of games for both the Nintendo Switch and 3DS family of systems, while also shedding more light on previously announced titles.

For a full list of details, be sure to check the video below, which contains an archived version of the Nintendo Direct. For a recap of the biggest announcements, read on:

Super Mario Odyssey is set to release on October 27. Along with a standard retail edition, a special Switch hardware bundle will be made available, at a suggested retail price of $379.99. The bundle will include a download code for the full game, a Switch carrying case, and Mario-themed red Joy-Con controllers

Bethesda’s DOOM and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be ported to the Nintendo Switch. While Wolfenstein II is not set to release until 2018, DOOM will hit store shelves this holiday season

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was confirmed to release on November 17. Along with amiibo support, players will be able to find and unlock new Breath of the Wild inspired gear

Brand new amiibo, modelled after the four Champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, were confirmed to release on November 10. Scanning each amiibo into the game will unlock new headgear for Link, based on that Champion’s Divine Beast

A White + Orange New Nintendo 2DS XL is set to release on October 6, and will retail for $149.99

In a surprise (stealth) release, Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition was made available for download, immediately following the conclusion of this week’s Nintendo Direct. A packaged retail version is set to release in the future.

While Nintendo has yet to officially announce a modern version of their Virtual Console service, a few classic arcade games were announced for the Switch. Arcade: Archives: Mario Bros. will launch on September 27, while VS. Super Mario Bros., VS. Balloon Fight, VS. Ice Climber, VS. Pinball and VS. Clu Clu Land will release at a later date. These arcade versions are not one-to-one copies of their console counterparts and contain minor changes and differences

