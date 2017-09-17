September’s Nintendo Direct Recap: Everything You Need To Know
This past week, Nintendo provided gamers with an update on the many in-development titles that are set to release over the next few months. During a Nintendo Direct presentation, Yoshiaki Koizumi (Deputy General Manager of Nintendo EPD) announced a handful of games for both the Nintendo Switch and 3DS family of systems, while also shedding more light on previously announced titles.

For a full list of details, be sure to check the video below, which contains an archived version of the Nintendo Direct. For a recap of the biggest announcements, read on:

  • Super Mario Odyssey is set to release on October 27. Along with a standard retail edition, a special Switch hardware bundle will be made available, at a suggested retail price of $379.99. The bundle will include a download code for the full game, a Switch carrying case, and Mario-themed red Joy-Con controllers
  • Bethesda’s DOOM and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be ported to the Nintendo Switch. While Wolfenstein II is not set to release until 2018, DOOM will hit store shelves this holiday season
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was confirmed to release on November 17. Along with amiibo support, players will be able to find and unlock new Breath of the Wild inspired gear

  • Brand new amiibo, modelled after the four Champions from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, were confirmed to release on November 10. Scanning each amiibo into the game will unlock new headgear for Link, based on that Champion’s Divine Beast
  • A White + Orange New Nintendo 2DS XL is set to release on October 6, and will retail for $149.99
  • In a surprise (stealth) release, Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition was made available for download, immediately following the conclusion of this week’s Nintendo Direct. A packaged retail version is set to release in the future.

  • While Nintendo has yet to officially announce a modern version of their Virtual Console service, a few classic arcade games were announced for the Switch. Arcade: Archives: Mario Bros. will launch on September 27, while VS. Super Mario Bros., VS. Balloon Fight, VS. Ice Climber, VS. Pinball and VS. Clu Clu Land will release at a later date. These arcade versions are not one-to-one copies of their console counterparts and contain minor changes and differences

