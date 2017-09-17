Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Aren’t Hoping For A Baby After Adam Levine’s Wife Announces Pregnancy

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t expecting a child, nor are they hoping for a future baby due to Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo’s recent pregnancy announcement.

While a recent report claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were ready to jump-start their alleged plans for a family after Shelton’s The Voice co-star and friend, Adam Levine, confirmed his baby news, Gossip Cop has since shot the report down.

For the past several years, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have had a close friendship with one another and have also been seen on double dates with their significant others, Gwen Stefani and Behati Prinsloo, but when it comes to their plans for a family, the couples have nothing to do with one another.

As Gossip Cop explained to readers on September 16, Hollywood Life shared a report at the end of last week in which a source claimed that Prinsloo’s pregnancy had prompted Shelton to envision himself as a dad. The source’s quote went on to suggest that Shelton was a bit envious of his The Voice co-star and said he was wondering when he would be entering into fatherhood.

“[Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo] having a second child has no real impact on [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani],” Gossip Cop confirmed.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another in late 2015 after he split from wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage, and she split from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage. Since then, the couple has been faced with ongoing rumors of pregnancies and engagements, none of which have been true.

As for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, they’ve been married since July, 2014, and welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, nearly one year ago.

Prinsloo confirmed that she and Levine were expecting their second child together on Instagram last week, along with a baby bump photo of herself that said, “Round 2.”

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, don’t miss the upcoming 13th season of The Voice when it premieres on NBC on September 25 at 8 p.m.

