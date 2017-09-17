Ben Affleck And Gal Gadot Reveal How Batman And Wonder Woman Are Different In ‘Justice League’

Over the past week, the actors involved with the upcoming Justice League movie have been talking about what audiences can expect out of their characters, when the film premieres in theaters in November. First it was Ezra Miller, who shared details about The Flash and his costume in the film. Now it is Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, who are both talking about the evolution of their characters since they were first introduced in earlier films.

While both Batman and Wonder Woman debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, each character has been a part of an additional movie since then. Ben Affleck’s Batman had a small part to play in the Suicide Squad film, while Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman had her origin story told in her own solo movie.

As part of the Justice League, these two characters have gone through a bit of an evolution since they first showcased their abilities in Batman v Superman, and in a recent interview with Us Weekly, both Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot shared how their characters have grown since the beginning. While Gadot explained that her character has really grown up since audiences saw her in her solo movie, Wonder Woman, when it comes to Affleck’s Batman, it seems that his character is not so much growing up, but rather “finding hope again.”

100 days to go. #JusticeLeague in theaters November 17. pic.twitter.com/iF8cdRzH4Y — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) August 9, 2017

Ben Affleck explained that when audiences saw him in Batman v Superman, his character was “at the end of his rope.” However, when people see him again in Justice League, Batman will actually be “finding hope” once more, even as he knows that he needs to be more open and willing to work with others, because these are people that he needs in order to achieve victory against the evil in the world.

Although Ben Affleck admits Batman is “the ultimate loner,” that does not mean he is not trying to get things to work as part of a team. The actor said that Batman is also trying to develop a strong relationship with these people because he needs them, and wants this partnership to work. In fact, Affleck said that his character may even end up mentoring The Flash at some point.

Even the relationship between Wonder Woman and Batman has changed since they first met in Batman v Superman. According to Gal Gadot, these two know the strengths of the other person because they have already fought together. These are the two people who actually know and “understand the hope Superman stood for,” and they know what was lost when he was killed in battle. This is something Gal Gadot says that she and Batman understand, and feel more than the other members of the Justice League.

While both Batman and Wonder Woman have grown since they were first introduced on the big screen, each one has changed and evolved in different ways. With Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot each talking about how their character’s will be different in Justice League, audiences are getting a feel for just how this team up will be different from the earlier movies in the DCEU. Fans of all the members of the Justice League will see how these characters work as a team, and interact with each other, when the movie premieres in theaters on November 17.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]