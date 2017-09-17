Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Video Of Rocker Laughing With Family Just 36 Hours Before Suicide

Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda Bennington shared a touching video on Twitter yesterday of her late husband with their children. The Linkin Park frontman can be seen playing Jelly Belly’s popular game, BeanBoozled, with his family. Talinda shared the video to bring awareness to depression and how absent it can appear in those suffering with it the most.

TMZ first broke the news on July 20 that Chester had committed suicide. He hung himself on Chris Cornell’s birthday, who had also committed suicide just weeks prior. The two rockers were very close friends whose suicides shocked all those around them.

Talinda has been using her social media platform to shed light on depression since her husband’s death and yesterday she shared the most touching post of all. She even warned her followers before the video post, letting them know it was her most personal tweet ever.

Chester can be seen with his son playing BeanBoozled laughing and enjoying time with his family. He spins the spinner to determine which color jelly bean he has to eat. The twist of the game is that the jelly bean will either taste great or disgusting. Chester lands on rotten egg/buttered popcorn and chooses a jelly bean based on color. His response after popping the jelly bean shows he chose the rotten egg flavor as he immediately spits it out and gags continuously. Anyone who has played the game knows how hilarious this moment can be, and Chester’s family seems to be enjoying the moment.

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

Talinda starts the tweet by saying “This is what depression looks like to us.” The video took place just 36 hours before Chester’s death and shows no indication he was struggling. While this may have been an extremely difficult moment to share with the world, it’s important for everyone to know that things aren’t always what they seem and depression can always be lurking in the shadows.

Wish my wife and kids could be here ❤❤???????? pic.twitter.com/NtpLIUzsQd — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) April 8, 2017

The tweet has already been shared over 20 thousand times and has over 45 thousand likes. Talinda continues to use social media to share tweets from her followers who also battle with depression and share their stories. She coins these tweets with the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.

If you or someone you know is battling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]