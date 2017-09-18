Donald Trump Jr. Set For Public Testimony On Russia In Fall

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to give his first public testimony in the ongoing Russia collusion probe this fall.

Newsweek reports Trump Jr. will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for public testimony regarding the recently uncovered secret meeting he held with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin after she led him to believe she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump went on to defeat Clinton in the presidential election for president a few months later, earning him the right to succeed Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

“It’ll be this fall, I know that for sure,” California Senator Diane Feinstein told CNN on State of the Union early Sunday. “Things keep changing. Not by design, but by the press of other business on the committee.”

The president’s eldest son clandestinely met with Natalia Veselnitskaya last June in a confab held at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

In emails first made public by The New York Times, Trump Jr. comes across as being more than excited about the prospect of meeting with Veselnitskaya and gaining dirt on Clinton.

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in summer,” he responded in one email. The email sent to Trump Jr. purports to be “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Even with Trump Jr. slated to go before the Senate committee in just a matter of weeks, Feinstein warned there would be no quick conclusion of the investigation.

“This could take a year, a year and a half, if not more,” she said. “So, I think people have to be patient. The chairman and I work well together. If we have a difference, we work it out between us. I think the Democratic side is very constructive in how they work to this and we will be able to solve… answer some questions, let me put it that way.”

Meanwhile, Clinton recently lashed out against Trump Jr. over what he has reportedly already shared with Senate Judiciary Committee members behind closed doors, namely his motivation for hosting the meeting to begin with.

“It’s ridiculous,” she told NBC of reports Trump Jr. hoped to uncover evidence that could help him assess her competence for office.

“It’s another absurd lie to cover up what really was going on, which I hope we finally uncover and understand.”

The “fitness” story now reportedly being offered up by Trump Jr. sharply differs from his initial statement where he claimed the focus of the meeting was to discuss an adoption program involving Russian children.

