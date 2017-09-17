iPhone X: The Cost Of New Apple Smartphone Is Heavily Debated

Apple announced some new products on Wednesday, but the biggest announcement was the iPhone X, the iPhone people have wanted for years.

It has a 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution Super Retina OLED display, which is the largest we’ve ever seen on an iPhone. Because it’s an edge-to-edge display without much bezel space, the iPhone X is still close in size to the iPhone 7, which only has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone X is powered by a new A11 neural bionic processor. It also has a glass body and is capable of wireless charging.

The new smartphone, which goes on sale November 3 (preorders start on October 27), will cost $1,000 or more. This has caused some controversy. Perhaps Ashley Carman of The Verge says what a lot of others are thinking

“I won’t be buying an iPhone X, even though it’d probably up my cool factor, because I don’t have $1,000. Oh, and I’d rather pay rent.”

According to The Street, even Uber’s chief brand officer, Bozoma Saint John, thinks the iPhone costs too much. She said she experienced some “sticker shock” when realizing how much the iPhone X would cost.

“I love my gadgets…and I am in love with the new technology, the Face ID, and these other things, so I really want it, but it’s $1,000. It’s a lot of money,” Saint John said at Recode’s Code Commerce event in New York City on Thursday, but she admitted that she is probably going to buy it anyway.

There are a lot of people on Twitter who think the price tag for the iPhone X is ridiculous.

Just pre-ordered my iPhone 8.

Like to have got the X but that's just too expensive. ???????? — María Isabel (@danielfordstan) September 15, 2017

Not at all! The iPhone X is not only a joke but a ripoff. That thing looks easily breakable. https://t.co/mvXl56z1rL — Claudio Coletta (@ClarkColet) September 17, 2017

However, not everybody thinks the new iPhone is a ripoff.

“The thing is that, if you know how much phones cost, $999 isn’t that expensive. If you use a monthly program that Apple and carriers offer, the iPhone X seems like a much more reasonable purchase,” says Wired‘s Brendan Nystedt.

Steve Kovach from Business Insider had some hands-on experience with the iPhone X and definitely thinks it is worth the price.

“…I’m not immediately turned off by the iPhone X’s price. Instead, the Phone X looks as if it will compare favorably with other similarly expensive but top-of-the-line phones, particularly with Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Note 8, which starts at $930.”

Kovach indicates that during his hands-on time, he found the features, especially the upgraded 5.8-inch OLED screen, to be worth the price. He is especially impressed with how well iOS 11 works on Apple’s newest smartphone.

According to CNBC, Ian Fogg, the senior director at IHS Markit, says the iPhone X will still sell in huge volumes as consumers will be given more choices with Apple’s highest-end smartphone. Several other analysts have said the same thing — people will complain, but they will eventually be lining up to buy the new smartphone.

Apple has also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, both which are minor upgrades to the 7 and 7 Plus units. However, they have taken a backseat to the iPhone X, which has earned more column inches than any other smartphone that has actually been released. Do you plan to buy the iPhone X? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]