‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Extremely Depressed’ Days Before Wedding

Jenelle Evans is set to marry fiance David Eason on Saturday, September 23, but unfortunately for the Teen Mom 2 star, the exciting time has been tainted by the ongoing custody drama she’s found herself in the midst of.

While Jenelle Evans hasn’t said a whole lot about her upcoming battle for custody of her middle son, three-year-old Kaiser, she did take to Twitter days ago to admit to fans that she was “extremely depressed.”

“I will share to all my fans that I’ve been extremely depressed and upset. Please just let me be at this time,” she wrote.

Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend’s mom filed for emergency custody of her son Kaiser weeks ago and accused her and her fiance of drug use and abuse. Doris Davidson, the mother of Nathan Griffith, also suggested that Evans was unfit and said that she had locked Kaiser and her son Jace out of her house for hours in extreme heat.

Jenelle Evans is mom to eight-year-old Jace, three-year-old Kaiser, and seven-month-old Ensley.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged in February of this year after welcoming their daughter Ensley weeks prior. Since then, Evans has been planning for the perfect ceremony and recently traveled to New York City to pick up her dress.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star recently spoke to Us Weekly about her upcoming wedding plans with David Eason, revealing that she will be walking down the aisle in a slim-fitting lace wedding gown during a ceremony that she described as Southern and rustic.

As for what’s next for the couple, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are looking to get into the house flipping industry as Evans continues to work on her upcoming cosmetics line.

Jenelle Evans has been faced with a custody battle from Nathan Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson, earlier this month and a short time after Davidson claimed Evans and her baby girl had tested positive for marijuana, her mother, Barbara Evans, banned her from seeing her oldest son, eight year-old Jace.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

