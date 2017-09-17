WWE News: Further Updates On Vince McMahon Bleeding On ‘SmackDown Live’

The days following this past week’s WWE episode of SmackDown Live saw a lot of rumors and news released concerning the shocking moment where Kevin Owens busted open Vince McMahon, causing a rare case of spilled blood on WWE television. The early word was that McMahon bladed ahead of time and it turns out that is true.

How Did Vince McMahon Bleed On SmackDown?

On a brand new edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Vince McMahon did blade before coming out to the ring to confront Kevin Owens. This news means that early WWE rumors that Kevin Owens busted open McMahon the “hard way” was not entirely accurate.

However, the WWE rumors that Vince McMahon used nu-skin to cover the cut on his head was inaccurate. Instead, Meltzer said that McMahon just used Vaseline to cover the cut. This planning allowed Owens to headbutt Vince and it immediately reopened the cut, allowing the scene on SmackDown Live to look bloody and violent.

This incident also means that Kevin Owens had to deliver a legitimate headbutt to Vince McMahon to ensure that the cut reopened as it was supposed to. While the WWE has eliminated a lot of the blood from their television product over the years, when it comes to a McMahon or a McMahon-loved storyline, they will make exceptions.

This bloody incident works great when it comes to setting up the Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Stephanie McMahon was supposed to bring out a white towel to sell the bloody condition of Vince McMahon.

Concerns Over Vince McMahon’s Health

While the image of Vince McMahon lying on the mat bleeding was great when it comes to the angle with Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, there are some who are not happy with the idea of the 72-year-old Vince taking bumps like this.

It was just a short time ago that Brock Lesnar hit the F5 on Vince McMahon. It seems that Vince would do anything to help sell the WWE stories, but at his age, it might be time to step back completely. According to Meltzer, he thought the move was “reckless” and made some interesting comments about the WWE owner.

Meltzer said that there are concerns about the damage that Vince McMahon has taken to his body over the years in the WWE. He said that there are concerns about Vince’s memory, saying it is “really bad now.” Meltzer also said that he hopes Vince doesn’t pay for all the damage to his body over the years.

