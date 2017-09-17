Georgia Tech Student Pronounced Dead, Shot On Campus By Police

A 21-year-old Georgia Tech student was pronounced dead early Sunday morning, after a police-action shooting on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 21-year-old Scout Schultz was rushed to the hospital after being shot on campus by police the previous evening. Officers and witnesses on scene report that officers ordered Schultz to drop the knife he was holding, and shot him after several attempts to get him to cooperate.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports the Georgia Tech police responded to calls about a person walking around the West Campus residential community with both a gun and knife in-hand. At this time, it is unclear if the reported gun was ever recovered.

Scout Schultz was in his fourth year at Georgia Tech, studying for a degree in computer engineering. He was also the president of the Georgia Tech Pride Alliance. Reports suggest that Scout was armed with the knife and refused to put the knife down after officers told him to several times.

According to WSB-TV, videos of the incident show a barefooted Scout Schultz holding an item in his right hand while yelling at the Georgia Tech officers to shoot him. The police officers could be heard repeatedly yelling at Scout to drop the knife in the video.

“Nobody wants to hurt you, man. Drop the knife,” one officer pleaded as they continued to beg the Georgia Tech student to drop the knife.

Student shot/killed by @GaTechPD officer on campus ID'd as 21 y/o Scout Schultz…active in #LGBTQ and president of GT's Pride Alliance pic.twitter.com/ZoVsH8Q66u — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 17, 2017

A separate video caught the Georgia Tech student walking forward before an officer fired his gun. Nelly Miles, a spokeswoman of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, claims the officer shot at the student after the student continued to move toward the officers with his knife in-hand. The spokeswoman suggested the shot fired was in self-defense of the officers.

At the time the situation was unfolding, Georgia Tech issued an alert to their students to “seek shelter” until it was safe to move about the campus. When this alert is issued, students are to immediately go inside and lock all doors and windows. The “seek shelter” alert at Georgia Tech was lifted around midnight on Sunday, and the students were informed there was no longer a threat on campus.

GTENS ALERT: Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Take Immediate Action Now! — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 17, 2017

GTENS ALERT: There is no longer a threat to campus. — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 17, 2017

Update: GTPD officer-involved shooting on campus this evening. No ongoing threat. Info on https://t.co/Pj9BqTN2kX pending investigation. — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 17, 2017

According to Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the situation to figure out exactly what happened and why.

