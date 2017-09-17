‘General Hospital’ Rumors: Burton’s Patient 6 Breaks Out Of Clinic, Returns To PC As Homicidal Super Villain?

General Hospital (GH) buzz and rumors state that Steve Burton’s character, the mysterious, masked Patient Six that Ava (Maura West) encountered at the Baronski clinic in Russia, escapes and returns to Port Charles.

Dangerously Psychotic Patient Six Escapes To Port Charles?

Fans will recall that Larisa (Agnes Olech) told Ava that Patient Six became psychotic due to the trauma of a violent crime he suffered. He was shot, dumped in icy cold waters and left to die. Larisa also told Ava that Patient Six is dangerous. This means that the character could pose mortal danger to the residents of Port Charles if he returns and is not apprehended quickly.

However, the suggestion that Patient Six is dangerous depends on the truthfulness of Larisa’s testimony to Ava. Some fans have pointed out that she could have been lying to Ava as part of a sinister plot being directed by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Other fans pointed out that the association of violence with the character, presumed to be Burton’s, is consistent with the history of Jason “Stone Cold” Morgan, Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) right-hand man.

Fans will also recall that Patient Six reacted visibly when Ava mentioned Port Charles. He clenched his fist. The reaction could be GH’s way of hinting that the patient links strong negative emotions with Port Charles.

Sam Is Vulnerable Without Jason Morgan

General Hospital rumors making the rounds online suggest that Patient Six escapes from the clinic and returns to Port Charles. If the character ends up in Port Charles, Sam (Kelly Monaco) could be in grave danger. With Jason Morgan out of action and still in a coma after being shot during a mob altercation that involved Sonny, Sam could find herself being hunted by a psychotic killer.

Sonny Steps Up To The Plate?

It would be an irony if the person who stands up for Sam is Sonny. Sam recently shot Sonny and left him in a pit to die after subconscious fears that Sonny is a threat to her family surfaced during episodes of psychosis induced by a parasite infection diagnosed as toxoplasmosis.

General Hospital writers might have introduced Sam’s deadly action against Sam to the storyline for ironic effect when Sam ends up relying on Sonny to protect her from Burton’s character.

However, if Burton’s character returns to Port Charles as a homicidal maniac trying to kill Sam, fans can expect that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will join the action sooner or later. He will recover from coma to play a major role protecting Sam from GH’s new super villain.

Sam’s Nightmare A Premonition?

While keeping vigil at Jason’s hospital bedside, Sam falls asleep and dreams that while searching for Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) she encounters a mysterious male figure with a familiar silhouette by the docks. The figure approaches her and then disappears mysteriously.

Sam does not see the face of the mysterious figure but it could have been Jason “Stone Cold” Morgan.

GH Could Be Misdirecting Fans To Set Them Up For A Huge Surprise

However, the foregoing assumes the truth of assumptions based on evidence gleaned from a photo recently uploaded to Twitter by a GH insider. The photo appears to prove that Patient Six is, in fact, Burton’s character.

But some fans have cautioned that General Hospital could be deliberately misdirecting viewers to set them up for shocking surprises.

Some fans noted that Patient’s Six’s background story matches Jason Morgan’s as well as Nikolas Cassadine’s. Both men were shot and fell into water. Cassadine’s family history and connections make him the more likely person to be encountered recovering at a clinic in Russia. Some fans also noted that Ava was developing a relationship with Nikolas before he died. So it makes sense that the Russian clinic set up was meant to bring them together again for a purpose.

If Patient Six is Nikolas, then it could mean that Burton is not playing Jason “Stone Cold” Morgan, but he is being recast as Nikolas! If Burton is playing Nikolas, then General Hospital writers would have to explain how Nikolas ended up with Jason Morgan’s old face.

The third but least likely possibility is that Patient Six is Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). However, Morgan Corinthos died in a car explosion. He was not shot and dumped in water.

Based on latest rumors and Burton’s previous warning that viewers should expect an explosive storyline with shocking plot twists, fans are looking forward to upcoming episodes after Burton arrives in Port Charles.

