Uh oh. It’s only September and we’re running out of hurricane names. Yet three new storms are brewing as Florida and Texas struggle to recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Last week the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showed Hurricane Jose seething in the Caribbean with gusting winds of up to 80 mph. Jose thankfully missed Florida by hundreds of miles and got downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. But on Friday, the wind picked up again. As of Sunday evening, the storm was heading north to menace North Carolina and work its way up the East Coast towards New England.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee had weather watchers worried, but failed to gain momentum and got downgraded to a tropical depression. But before you heave a sigh of relief, brace yourself for Hurricane Maria. Sunday morning, The Times-Picayune announced the tropical storm was “expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by midweek as it approaches Caribbean islands traumatized by Hurricane Irma…”

And sure enough, USA Today reported late Sunday afternoon Maria had metastasized into a Category 1 hurricane with 75 m.p.h winds and the Caribbean in its sights. Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands are now all on hurricane watch. Meanwhile, forecasters warn Dominica and Guadeloupe will likely face a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 96-110 mph on Monday night. Puerto Rico’s also likely to take a fresh battering, and then Maria could very well hit Florida.

Here’s a video from Weather Nation with Hurricane Maria’s likely path.

#Maria is now a #Hurricane with max winds at 75mph. Unfortunately, forecast to strengthen more as it closes in on Leeward Islands this week. pic.twitter.com/hopZqpBOix — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 17, 2017

Meanwhile, people along the Northeastern Seaboard are on the lookout for Hurricane Jose.

JUST IN: Tropical storm watch issued for parts of NJ and Long Island ahead of Hurricane Jose https://t.co/txmdZxcJ64 pic.twitter.com/FlWuBGEQPK — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 17, 2017

And as if all that isn’t scary enough, watch out for Hurricanes Norma and Otis.

It's official, Maria is a hurricane, but don't forget about Jose, Norma, Lee and Otis https://t.co/Wv9Trqsvga pic.twitter.com/1rJSs1lVgB — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) September 17, 2017

It turns out things are getting a bit crazy in the Pacific Ocean as well. NBC 5 reports Hurricane Norma‘s heading towards Mexico’s southern Baja California Peninsula. Luckily Norma has since dwindled into a tropical storm. But tropical storms are not trivial. The resort towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo could get smacked with 65 mph winds when the storm arrives late Sunday or in the wee hours of Monday morning. Just two weeks ago, Tropical Storm Lidia caused floods and at least four deaths in the area. Needless to say, the local government has set up storm shelters and canceled a military parade in La Paz in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Los Angeles Times also reminds us that less than two weeks ago, Mexico’s east coast got hit by Hurricane Katia and then flattened by a devastating earthquake.

Meanwhile, after days of churning in the Pacific Ocean, a tropical storm named Otis abruptly morphed into a Category 2 hurricane, according to the NHC. However, as the Met Office (short for Meteorological Office, the UK’s weather agency) assures us, Hurricane Otis won’t do much damage because it’s too far from land.

In the eastern Pacific #Otis has rapidly developed into a category 2 hurricane, but is far from land. pic.twitter.com/snfeOWP6d9 — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) September 17, 2017

How do hurricanes get their names?

“So how do hurricanes get their names?” you may wonder. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Hurricane Research Division first explains the word “hurricane” derives from the Mayan creator god Hurakan, who “blew his breath across the Chaotic water and brought forth dry land and later destroyed the men of wood with a great storm and flood. Reuters adds the Island Caribs of the Lesser Antilles islands gave these storms the name “Hurican,” their god of evil. The Spanish picked up on the name we wound up adopting it as well.

The venerable Old Farmer’s Almanac goes on to explain hurricanes’ names are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The names cycle every six years and the ones for the most devastating storms — like Hurricane Katrina — are retired and never get used again. Hurricanes and storms used to be named after women, but now the WMO alternates between women’s and men’s names.

Last Tuesday, WWLTV‘s meteorologist Alexandra Cranford tweeted a list of this year’s hurricane names. Even without Hurricanes Lee, Maria, Nate, and Otis crossed out, the list of remaining names looks awfully short.

Checking on that list of #hurricane season #names… we've made it to 11. Up next is Lee but no sign of it right now pic.twitter.com/DD7W46EhVm — Alexandra Cranford (@acranfordwwl) September 12, 2017

Yet 2017’s hurricane season still hasn’t caught up to 2005, the most active hurricane season on record. As WFAA’s meteorologist notes, there were so many storms all the names were used up and the WMO had to use Greek letters for the remaining six storms.

Most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record? 2005. Greek letters were used to name last 6 storms since English names had all been used. pic.twitter.com/4yqAazUOFA — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) September 17, 2017

The WMO’s 2017 hurricane names are as follows: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney. Tropical and subtropical storms also get their own names. As you may have noticed, the hurricane name Ophelia got bumped because Hurricane Otis started out as a tropical storm and replaced it.

