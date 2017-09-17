Kylie Jenner, Kendall At War: Quitting ‘KUWTK’ Over Career Jealousy — Family Attempt To Intervene

Kylie Jenner can’t stand her sister, Kendall, whom she has allegedly been feuding with for the past couple of weeks, it’s been reported.

According to OK! Magazine, Kylie Jenner has had her fair share of arguments with the supermodel, but as time has gone by, sources say that the siblings have started to hate one another.

It’s believed that Kendall and Kylie are both jealous of each other’s careers. When a new offer is made to Kylie Jenner to promote a campaign that’s paying big bucks, the 21-year-old feels envious about it.

Meanwhile, Kylie, on the other hand, feels a certain type of way about her sister receiving so much recognition in the modeling industry while she’s more or less stuck in her sibling’s shadow when it comes to the world of fashion, a source claims.

This has caused endless feuds between the two, and from what’s been said, things have gotten so bad that Kylie Jenner and Kendall are often not on speaking terms with one another.

As the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming back, the news outlet fears that Kylie Jenner could potentially decide to quit the show for good, having already landed her own spin-off on the E! network.

Daily Mail quoted Kylie Jenner even admitting to being envious of her sister in a recent episode of Life of Kylie.

It’s become so competitive between the two, a source continues, explaining that both Kendall and Kylie want to be better than one another. If one is earning $1 million for a sponsorship deal, the other wants to top that and boast about it.

OK! magazine goes on to add that even when the family gets the sisters together to end their feud, Kylie Jenner can apologize to Kendall, but their relationship continues to stay frosty even after they have settled whatever issues they are going through at the time.

At this given point, it doesn’t seem as if Kendall and Kylie Jenner are even interested in filming scenes together for the forthcoming season of KUWTK.

The model has already admitted in the past that being on a reality show will be something she wants to distance herself from in order to simply focus her attention on her career in fashion.

Are you surprised by Kylie Jenner’s feud with her sister?

