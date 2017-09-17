Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Planning Secret Wedding Amid Alleged Tom Cruise Feud?

Katie Holmes is allegedly gearing up to marry her longtime boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, having already been proposed to, it’s been alleged.

According to In Touch, Katie Holmes, who went public with her relationship with the actor earlier this month, has kept the wedding details under wraps — even to her own friends — for the time being, because she wants to keep it a secret for as long as she can.

Coming out and confirming to the media, through the act of several PDA moments in Malibu, that she was dating Jamie was hard enough for Katie Holmes, so her preparation for the alleged wedding will be handled privately.

Sources, via Life & Style, tell the news outlet that Foxx reportedly proposed a while ago, and though the ring had been on her finger for several weeks now, Katie Holmes has continuously denied to family and friends that it was an engagement ring.

It’s stressed that their wedding is still in the early stages and nothing has been planned just yet. The couple is taking their time with it, but it goes without saying that they definitely want to tie the knot and be a family together, an insider gushes.

It’s believed that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have already been together for a whopping three years, and whenever either of them was asked whether there was any truth to them dating, the Hollywood stars were quick to deny those reports.

#tbt of the screening of #houseofZ @zacposen is as kind as he is talented and his talent is endless ❤️ so proud of this beautiful movie that celebrates the incredible artist and human he is ❤️ check it out on vogue.com A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Still, even though Katie Holmes and her beau have gone public with their relationship, this does not change the fact that they will continue to be as private with their romance as they can be.

Sources affirm that there are no chances fans will be seeing Katie Holmes and Foxx walking the red carpet together anytime soon. The actress is still concerned about how her ex-husband Tom Cruise would handle the news of knowing his former best friend is dating his ex-wife.

Insiders assume that Cruise is not happy about Katie’s relationship with Jamie.

Congratulations to @janetribeca for your Emmy nomination for #wizardoflies @hbo good luck today!!!!!!! ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Katie Holmes is taking one step at a time when it comes to her rumored wedding to Jamie, but fans should not expect the couple to be gushing about their plans to tie the knot in the near future because it’ll be very discreet.

[Featured Image by Presley Ann/Getty Images]