Kevin Hart Sex Tape Graphic, Nearly 5 Minutes Long – Photo From Video Shows Hart Grabbing Woman’s Thigh

Kevin Hart went viral when he released a video on Instagram wherein he apologized to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his children. As reported by the Inquisitr, Kevin’s video stated that he wasn’t a perfect man and that Hart didn’t want another person to benefit from his pain. Rumors of a sex tape existing that featured Hart and the unnamed woman are being confirmed. According to TMZ, the woman involved in the controversy can be seen in the below image from the video. It is not clear if the woman in the video is the same woman who admitted that the release of the sex tape was an extortion attempt made to receive money from Hart and to expose Kevin.

The publication noted that the sex tape is nearly five minutes long, but not all five of those minutes contain sex scenes. Instead, the sex tape that features a man who looks like Kevin is 4 minutes, 47 seconds long and features a high level of production. The video includes audio interviews with Hart when he appeared on various radio stations. Then the sex tape was edited to cut to a scene of two people having sex – but those folks having sex in the bed can’t be easily identified. However, when the naked man gets up after the sex is over and walks around the room, TMZ reported that the man looks like Kevin.

According to the person who created the video of Kevin, there were two reasons for producing the video: Not only did she want to expose Kevin as an alleged cheater, but also to gain money from the sex tape. The text scrolling in the tape claims that between August 17 and August 20, the weekend of his pregnant wife’s birthday, Kevin was recklessly partying. It goes on to claim that Kevin was extremely drunk and allegedly on drugs. The text claims that Kevin was drinking and “having sex with multiple women at the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel.”

Kevin Hart Video Is Graphic, Extortionist Admits Money Grab https://t.co/M33sb2CDk3 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2017

Hart was called a womanizer whose ways were “so despicable.” Although the creator of the video said that she is no saint, she also wrote that she isn’t married, like Kevin. She claimed that Hart was “so drunk and drugged up,” it was effortless to film Hart and take photos of Kevin in that vulnerable state. However, each time she tried to get the video out to bloggers and writers on websites, they were tipped off each time to the sex tape coming out. She alleges that Hart probably paid them off.

“The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is. Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.”

The video lists Kevin’s voice saying that although he cheated on his first wife, he has learned to do better as a 36-year-old in his second marriage. Hart also speaks about how easy it is for him to get caught cheating. Meanwhile, the FBI is looking into the extortion attempt. Authorities aren’t clear if the woman in the photo is the one who made the extortion attempt, or another person.

Two marriages, cheating allegations and extortion: Inside Kevin Hart's colourful world after his latest apology vi… https://t.co/ofxkMesPyE — UK Entertainment (@_UKent) September 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]