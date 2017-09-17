Kaley Cuoco Open To Marriage — Gushes About Her ‘Amazing Boyfriend’ Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is romantically involved with famous equestrian Karl Cook. The actress, who earlier dated her co-star Johnny Galecki, recently gushed about her boyfriend and revealed her marriage plans.

After ending her affair with The Big Bang Theory star, Cuoco started seeing Ryan Sweeting and sooner than her fans have expected, the couple got married. However, the marriage did not last for long and the actress decided to end her marriage. It was widely speculated during that time that due to their busy schedule, both Ryan and Kaley decided to part ways for good.

After her divorce announcement, Kaley told reporters during one of her interviews that she is open to the idea of falling in love, but she will not rush into marriage with her future partner. But from the looks of her recent Instagram posts and her recent interview about her boyfriend, it seems like the Wedding Ringer movie actress is open to the idea of marriage with Karl.

During Kaley’s interview at Universal Studio Hollywood, she told Extra’s Mario Lopez that she and her boyfriend share their common love for horses.

“I have an amazing boyfriend, and life couldn’t be better.”

She added that even though she loves yoga, she couldn’t make Karl to come back for the second time.

“Brought him to one yoga class, and he said that he enjoyed it, but he’s not coming back,” she added.

This is apparently not for the first time when the 31-year-old Cuoco gushed about her love life. When it was asked by People about her future plans and when she will be getting married, she said that she is open to the idea of marriage and added that she is enjoying her courtship with Karl Cook.

“I don’t know what the path is going to take,” she said. “But I’m very happy right now.”

Prior to these speculations, the famous actress was under media radar because of a picture she uploaded on her Instagram account. In the uploaded picture, she was seen wearing a ring and it left many to wonder when she will be getting married. The actress later revealed that the ring she was wearing is a prop ring for her character from The Big Bang Theory.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook marriage plans are not revealed by the actress or her representatives but based on the PDA’s on their Instagram handle, it looks the couple is very much in love.

Kaley Cuoco will be returning as Penny in The Big Bang Theory’s Season 11 Episode 1 titled “The Proposal Proposal.” The most-awaited episode is scheduled to broadcast on September 25.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]