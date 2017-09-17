Watch Packers vs. Falcons Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & 2017 NFL Game Odds

Football fans are getting ready to watch Packers vs. Falcons live stream online and televised game coverage on Sunday night as two of the NFC’s top teams collide in Atlanta. Both Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, as well as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, captured Week 1 wins to get their latest seasons off to a good start. They’ll meet one another in an anticipated rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship Game. Atlanta went on to claim the victory in that game before failing to capture a Super Bowl win. Here’s the latest on tonight’s game including point spread, points total, game time, television channel and how to watch the Packers vs. Falcons online via live stream.

Even though the Falcons picked up a victory in their opening game of the season, the offense showed some early issues. As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra mentioned in his report that most of Atlanta’s key offensive personnel just didn’t have the sort of production they usually show. That was especially concerning against a Chicago Bears team which isn’t expected to finish anywhere near the NFL Playoffs this season. Atlanta scored 23 points on Chicago, which is over 10 points less than they averaged per game last season. Today, they may have a much tougher task in an early-season game that will feel like it’s the NFL Playoffs in September.

On NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning, analyst Michael Robinson indicated Atlanta’s star receiver should get much more involved today.

“They better figure out how to get Julio Jones the ball more than five times, more than five targets for 66 yards,” Robinson said. “Last year he had more than five targets in 12 of 14 games he played in. This guy, when he lines up, he dictates coverage. Therefore, you can to run your offense around where he is. They didn’t move him around much [last week].”

The Green Bay Packers picked up a momentum-building victory in their first game of the season as they won 17-9 over the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers finished with 311 yards and a touchdown on a 28-for-42 passing day. He was also sacked four times and picked off once. Ty Montgomery added a touchdown on the ground to help Green Bay get the home win, while they held Seattle’s offense to just 248 total yards. The Packers also dominated time of possession by having the ball double as much as the Seahawks. That defense will definitely need to step up again, this time on the road, as the Super Bowl runner-ups try to make it a 2-0 start.

These teams are 5-5 against one another over their past 10 meetings. The most recent of those meetings was, of course, the NFC Championship Game where Atlanta won 44-21. In that Falcons’ rout of the Packers months ago, Atlanta was able to get nearly 400 yards of passing and 101 yards on the ground. Ryan looked flawless in the win with 392 yards and four touchdowns on 27-for-38 passing without an interception or getting sacked in the game. Rodgers played decent with three TD passes thrown, but the rushing attack was held to just 17 yards total. Will Green Bay be able to grab some revenge in their latest contest? Oddsmakers feel that it will be a close game but favor the “Dirty Birds.”

According to Odds Shark, tonight’s favorite on the game’s betting odds will be the home team. As of this report, the Atlanta Falcons were favored by three points on the point spread. Atlanta also had a moneyline price of -140 to -150 depending on the sportsbook, while the visiting Packers are +120 to +130 underdogs. For the over/under total, bettors are contemplating 53.5 points for tonight’s complete game.

Sunday Night Football is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on Sunday evening. NBC will present the official telecast on their affiliated channels around the United States. In addition, cable and satellite subscribers may be able to log into the NBC Sports Live Extra website or compatible mobile apps to see a live stream feed. The official website or compatible apps will have Packers vs. Falcons live stream coverage beginning as early as 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night.

NFL fans, who is your pick to win tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Falcons?

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]