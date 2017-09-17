‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric, Brady Sibling Rivalry Explodes In Messy Love Triangle, Nicole Confesses

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of September 18 tease intrigue, confrontations and complications due to an unhealthy form of sibling rivalry that ends up in a messy love triangle. In the previous week, Hattie finds that her plans are threatened after John and Marlena escape from the sanitarium. Bonnie avoids detection while Will returns to Salem, complicating issues for Sonny

Monday, September 18: Sonny Confides In Chad

Days of Our Lives spoilers (DOOL) for Monday, September 18 reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) opens up to Chad DiMeria (Billy Flynn) about his conflicted feelings about Will as he prepares to get married to Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) continues to struggle with his deadly addiction. He confides in Will during an interval of sobriety.

Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) make peace.

Tuesday, September 19: Chloe And Julie At Odds

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 19 reveal that Chloe Lane (Nadjia Bjorlin) and Julie Horton (Susan Seaforth Hayes) find themselves at odds. It seems that both women go head to head for the same thing. Chloe later asks Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for a loan.

Wednesday, September 20: Sibling Rivalry Ends Up In A Love Triangle

Brady’s jealousy and obsession with Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) relationship reaches fever pitch. The love triangle involving two siblings gets even more complicated after Eric confirms his deepest fears, that Eric has feelings for Nicole.

Two brothers compete for the affections of the same woman. However, the question remains whether Nicole has feelings for Eric.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 20 state that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) confides in Abe Carver (James Reynolds) about her feelings. She confesses out of need for someone to talk to. She is torn between the choice of Brady Black and Eric Brady.

Eric and Brady battle for Nicole in the spoiler video for next week on Days of Our Lives https://t.co/98vpwIChjM #DOOL #Days — Mod Matt (@SOFMattsMusings) September 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Brady demands that Eric fire Nicole, but he refuses.

Thursday, September 21: Hope And Rafe Are In A Tricky Position

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 21 reveal that Abe considers Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) as replacements for Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears). Rafe and Hope’s candidacies create an awkward situation between them.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole makes a sacrifice for Brady.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fGYhtD04RE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 13, 2017

Friday, September 22 : Brady Not Willing To Quit AS CEO

Brady makes hints to Sonny that he is not ready to quit as CEO. Sonny has disturbing dreams about Will, while Abigail and Chad’s wedding plans run into problems

Other DOOL Spoilers For The Week

Meanwhile, Chloe may find that it is too late to alert Eric about her mistake.

Gabi Hernendez (Camila Banus) learns why Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) was fired.

Abigail (Marci Miller) makes a decision ahead of her wedding that shocks Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]