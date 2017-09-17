‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Jamie Dornan Reportedly Doesn’t Speak To ‘Diva’ Dakota Johnson

Fifty Shades Freed stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson may have a steamy relationship on screen, but according to an insider at Radar Online, things are quite the opposite in reality. In fact, the source claims the two are no longer speaking.

Dornan and Johnson play the lead couple, Christian Grey and Ana Steele, in the Fifty Shades trilogy: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Freed. The first two films have already been released, and the last one is set to premiere in 2018.

Apparently, filming the three movies with Johnson became quite the challenge for Dornan and the rest of the cast and crew due to her “diva like” behavior. By the last film, everyone was ready to stop working with her, and a producer even resorted to calling her mother to get some help.

“Dakota was such a diva on the Fifty Shades Freed set,” said the source. “She was out of control, it was incredible. The producer called [Johnson’s mother] Melanie Griffith and asked her to speak to Dakota about her bad behavior. It’s so bad that Jamie doesn’t speak to Dakota anymore. All of the people working on Fifty Shades are very happy this was the last instalment of the trilogy!”

These claims about Johnson’s behavior are quite different than the ones made by director James Foley earlier this year. He said that Johnson was very intelligent and focused on making the character of Ana Steele real and believable. He also said that Johnson could be a director in the making, since she was so “hands on” with the entire process.

Reports say that the final film of the trilogy, which was based on the best-selling books by E.L. James, has wrapped.

The first two films have been quite successful both in theaters and on DVD/Blu-Ray. This past summer Fifty Shades Darker was number one on the US DVD/Blu-Ray sales chart, thanks to an unrated version with thirteen minutes of bonus footage that had been cut from the theater version.

Each film focuses on a different stage of the relationship between Christian and Ana. The story was many people’s first look at an unconventional BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism) sexual relationship, that includes contracts and violence.

According to The Atlantic, the movies have not been well received by the BDSM community, due to the fact that they portray a character who agrees to sexual acts that she really is uncomfortable with. Those who are experienced with BDSM say there are “healthy and ethical ways to combine sex and pain.”

Fifty Shades Freed opens in February, 2018 — check out the steamy first teaser below.

