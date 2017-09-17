Braun Strowman Directs Inappropriate Gesture At Roman Reigns During WWE House Show

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have been rivals for most of the year. Their rivalry has become one of the most physical and competitive in recent memory and catapulted “The Monster Among Men” into Raw’s main event scene. Strowman has beaten Reigns in some huge matches, but the two have worked together a lot during live events. For instance, WWE officials ensured to book Reigns vs. Strowman for this weekend.

The Raw roster is currently in Australia touring across multiple cities this weekend. A Street Fight between Strowman and Reigns is headlining these events. With only a week left to go before WWE No Mercy, WWE officials are giving both men the opportunity to perform across the world without the spotlight of being on WWE television. As a result, their matches have given Braun and Roman the chance to do the unexpected.

Before this match last night in Brisbane, Braun Strowman made a shocking gesture aimed at Roman. Since the event, it’s leaked that Strowman gestured his “middle finger” at Reigns clear as day before their match started. It received a strong reaction from the fans in attendance, but that is a big no-no considering the PG standards that WWE officials are holding over their stars even during WWE live events like this weekend.

Aside from Strowman’s gesture, the match went exactly as planned. Roman defeated Braun after Spearing him through a table to end the night and send the Australian crowd home happy. The expectation is Braun will get a slap on the wrist and there doesn’t seem to be any heat on him after the gesture. There’s too much happening over the next week for WWE officials to come down on Strowman over a small gesture like that.

At WWE No Mercy, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Title against Braun Strowman. As of this writing, there is a strong possibility that Strowman could defeat Lesnar and win the title. Meanwhile, John Cena will battle Roman Reigns at the PPV, but their match will be more about position and bragging rights than titles. Next weekend, these two matches are expected to make WWE No Mercy a massive event to see.

[Featured Image by WWE]