Nikki Haley On CNN: North Korea Will Be Destroyed By The United States

Nikki Haley tells CNN that the United States will be forced to destroy North Korea if the escalation of tensions persists on the Korean peninsula. Appearing on Sunday’s edition of “State of the Union,” Haley told Dana Bash, “If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed.” Haley is the current U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.).

Haley offered commentary on the Korean missile crisis, indicating that the Trump administration and the Pentagon believe that they are nearing the end of all diplomatic means to resolve the tensions. Haley stated, “We have pretty much exhausted all the things that we could do at the Security Council at this point.”

Haley was prompted to give the firm response as Dana Bash questioned if U.S. President Donald Trump’s previous “fire and fury” comments directed at North Korea was empty rhetoric.

The United Nations announced a new round of sanctions being imposed against North Korea last week. North Korea has threatened several nations, fired missiles over Japan, and tested nuclear weapons in the lead-up to the latest round of sanctions. Kim Jong-un appears to be undeterred by the actions taken by the U.N. against North Korea.

Haley noted in the interview that the U.S. Secretary of Defense has the options to take care of North Korea using military options in the event that diplomacy continues to fail. Haley emphasized this in saying, “We wanted to be responsible and go through all diplomatic means to get their attention first. If that doesn’t work, Gen. Mattis will take care of it.”

Haley further remarked, “None of us want war, but we also have to look at the fact that you’re are dealing with someone who is being reckless and irresponsible and is continuing to give threats not only to the United States but to all of their allies, so something is going to have to be done.”

Early Sunday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to mock Jong-un, referring to the North Korean leader as, “rocket man.”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

