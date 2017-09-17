Why Is ‘Big Brother 19’ Not Playing Tonight? ‘BB19’ Makes Way For Emmys Plus Details Of Two Hour Finale

Why isn’t Big Brother 19 on tonight? Well, it seems as if BB19 had to make way for the Emmys tonight. There was a special episode of Big Brother 19 screened on Friday because there was no episode scheduled for tonight. Tonight, instead of Big Brother 19, the 2017 Emmy Awards can be seen on CBS in Big Brother 19’s usual time slot. Fans shouldn’t think that Big Brother has deserted them, there is one more episode left set for Wednesday, September 20. Big Brother’s season finale will air in a two-hour finale where the jury will vote and the winner will walk away with the prize money of $500,000.

According to Big Brother Network, yesterday was Round 2 of the Final HOH competition. Josh and Christmas battled it out, but in the end Josh beat his opponent in a tight competition that took more than six hours to complete. The finale of Big Brother 19 will have Josh and Paul competing live for the final HOH crown, and then they will vote to evict one of the remaining houseguests. At least giving them until Wednesday to stew, will give the houseguests time to think through their strategy about who they will evict in the final episode.

It's up to you to decide #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest! Vote for the #BB19 HG you think deserves to win $25,000: https://t.co/gx9ypIO7TU pic.twitter.com/k8DOVfD7Pg — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

The 69th annual Emmy Awards will he hosted by Stephen Colbert for the first time this year. The event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and is held to recognize excellent service in the TV industry.

When will the Emmy’s take place?

The Primetime Emmy Awards will officially begin tonight September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be pre-show red carpet coverage where you can see all the stars and nominees on the carpet from 4.30 p.m. ET. The duration of the Emmys is usually about 3 hours minimum, and usually airs until about 11 p.m.

Where Can I Watch The Emmys?

CBS will air the Emmys this year, so you can watch it on linear TV or CBS All Access, their streaming service. Of course, you can also watch on YouTube TV or log in on a browser with a cable subscription.

[Featured Image by Tom Cooper/Getty Images]