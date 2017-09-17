NBA rumors: Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs Interested in Acquiring Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut has been cleared by doctors and is reportedly ready for an NBA comeback. The better news for Bogut, however, is that two teams which could contend for an NBA title are interested in his services: the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, Andrew Bogut joined the Cleveland Cavaliers to have another shot at an NBA title. But barely a minute after his official debut for the Cavs, Bogut suffered a season ending injury that forced the Cavaliers to waive him. According to Clutch Points, the Australian big man injury is healing just in time for the start of the 2017-2018 season.

Now that Bogut is cleared for his return, no less than four NBA teams have reportedly inquired for his services. The Aussie center has recently been linked to the San Antonio Spurs, the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz, and the Milwaukee Bucks. All four teams need a traditional center who could protect the rim and be a force in the defensive end.

CT scan on @andrewbogut tibia shows complete healing, along w/radiology report that shows leg is “solidly united,” per agent David Bauman. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 15, 2017

Bogut won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors and was a member of the Dubs team that set the most wins for the regular season. Bogut started last season with the Dallas Mavericks but was traded and then waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up the 32-year-old banger perhaps hoping to fortify their relatively weak front-line.

According to Fox Sports, Bogut revealed that he had a number of offers from NBA teams just after the free agency season opened. But the former NBA champ turned them down reasoning that those deals weren’t a good fit for him. “Just not the deals I wanted to take at that time.”

Bogut will be back in the States early next week. Multiple teams remain interested on the eve of camps beginning. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 15, 2017

Bogut also said that he wanted to play a role while also having the chance to compete for another NBA title. The Spurs and the Celtics are in prime position with that regards as both teams are poised to put together a deep run in the playoffs in their respective conferences. Interestingly, all four teams have Australian players in their rosters.

Andrew Bogut is a former number one overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2005 NBA draft. The former NBA champ averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 12 NBA seasons. In 58 playoff games, the Aussie averaged 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per 22.5 minutes of game time. Any team able to sign up Bogut would acquire a serviceable big man who is a great passer and has a high basketball IQ.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]