‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Forces Finn To Help, Betsy Threatens & Tricks Franco, Sam Sees Jason Waking

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, September 18, reveal Anna (Finola Hughes) is still trying to talk Finn (Michael Easton) into helping her. On Friday, General Hospital viewers saw her dropping the blackmail bomb on him, and so he feels obligated to help her especially when she tells him that he is part of her solution, or part of her problem. Spoilers state that, although not wildly enthusiastic to be part of Anna’s spy operations, Finn agrees to help her.

Back at the gallery, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Scott (Kin Shriner) will be talking. He will ask Liz what her plans are with his son. Of course, Liz will be taken aback at the question because Scott doesn’t usually show an interest in his son’s love life. General Hospital spoilers state that she will reassure him that she and Franco (Roger Howarth) are deeply committed to each other and that she’s not going anywhere on that front.

Betsy (Deborah Strang) is at his art show. He tells her that he has an ulterior motive and that he needs to speak to her. Obviously his memories are plaguing him and he wants the truth from Betsy. She warns Franco that he should be careful about what he asks for. Is this a veiled threat from Betsy? She obviously knows a lot more than she is letting on, and General Hospital spoilers via Soap Opera Spy state that Franco will nevertheless insist that she tell him the whole story. Betsy will tell him that they can continue their conversation in her hotel room. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Franco will agree but Scott will follow Franco, so that he can keep tabs on their interaction.

The last thing Franco's worried about is selling any of his art. You'll remember he's still in Hell. An eye-opening #GH starts NOW on ABC pic.twitter.com/bBxFYNBxAT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 15, 2017

However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Betsy has never been one for keeping to her commitment and she will leave town quickly, without giving Franco the answers he is desperately seeking. Franco will be upset when he realizes that his adoptive mother gave him the slip, but Scott will be right there encouraging Franco to let the past go. Franco pays no attention to his dad and is determined to find the truth.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will see Jason’s hand moved and will excitedly exclaim that Jason is waking up. General Hospital spoilers state that the doctors will check and find that it was just his reflexes. According to them, his condition has not changed.

Seeing is believing. And Sam desperately needs something to believe in. A harrowing, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bAmVxJMSLe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 15, 2017

At the St. Petersburg clinic, Ava (Maura West) will throw a tantrum about her phone being taken. She will scream at Larissa (Agnes Olech) once the phone starts ringing. Larissa will see who’s calling her but she won’t allow Ava to answer it. Is Ava really as safe as what she thinks she is now that she has been cut off from the outside world?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]