In August this year, celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. However, a recent report claimed that it may not be completely over for the pair as they put their divorce on hold in a last ditch attempt to fix their marriage.

Since announcing the split, the couple remained amicable and took turns caring for their 5–year-old son Jack. In a joint statement released on August 6, the What’s Your Number stars said that they tried for a really long time to make their marriage work, People reported. The couple also added that they “still have love for each other” and that they “will always cherish” their time together.

A source told OK! Magazine that Pratt and Faris are allegedly holding off divorce proceedings in order to give their marriage another shot. According to the source, the exes want to reconcile in an effort to save money.

“They’re both saying there’s no chance of a reunion, despite the rumors, but the last thing either of them want or need is for lawyers to take a huge slice of their fortune,” the source explained.

Divorce lawyers told Fox News that filing for divorce could mean a financial disaster for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris especially if they didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement. Chris Pratt’s career boomed in recent years after starring in blockbuster titles Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park. In 2016, Forbes listed him as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. Anna Faris, on the other hand, earned $125,000 per episode for her sitcom Mom.

Jason Hopper of Cordell & Cordell law firm in Sacramento, California said that the Passengers actor is at risk of losing of his recent earnings since, absent a prenup, the couple will have to split their assets during the marriage equally. Faris may also ask for child support for their son Jack if it shows that Pratt earns more than her.

Shortly after announcing their split, the pair reportedly started going to couples therapy to fix their relationship. Elle UK reported that both Pratt and Faris are committed to it and that there’s still “a lot of love between them.”

Meanwhile, Faris’ friend and Overboard co-star Eva Longoria said that the actress is doing great since her break up with Pratt. Meanwhile, Pratt made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ new YouTube series Show Me More Show.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tied the knot in July 9, 2009 in Bali.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]