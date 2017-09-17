‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Wedding Footage, Declares Love For Marc Daly While Dancing To Drunk In Love

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has revealed some footage from her surprise wedding to Marc Daly a few months ago. The 46-year-old beauty gushed about her husband Marc Daly in the caption of the Instagram video that shows her dancing to Beyonce’s song “Drunk in Love.”

“My wedding day just over 3 months ago was the happiest day of my life,” the RHOA star wrote in the Instagram post, which you can see below.

“I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure. I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole. No one can take away this feeling from me. The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start,” she continued. “Thank you Marc for making me your wife, your best friend and you ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me.”

Kenya Moore has been fending off critics of her new relationship since it was announced three months ago. Moore will return to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 and told fans that they can expect to learn more about her married life.

Kenya has stated that she plans on starting a family with her husband; however, it has not been revealed whether he will appear alongside her in the upcoming season.

#TBT my first pageant I ever won and my grandmother who recently passed was right there by my side. She was the only person in the world who truly was my ride or die. My inspiration and my role model. I love u momma and I miss you dearly #myangel #kenyamoore #beautyqueen #pageant #missusa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Moore recently lost her grandmother, who raised her as a child. She posted a throwback photo on her Instagram page where she pays tribute to her grandmother, who was by her side when she won her first pageant. Kenya will go on to win the Miss USA contest in 1993 and finish in the top six of the Miss Universe pageant.

#FBF one of my favorite covers! #fitness #body #kenyamoore #abs A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

The 46-year-old reality TV star doesn’t look much different from her throwback pictures as the ageless beauty improves with time. Kenya doesn’t seem to let critics, such as Kim Zolciak, get in the way of her happiness.

Some reports suggest that some Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates are determined to prove Kenya is not really married. However, Kenya has been spotted around Atlanta with her new husband.

Kenya was previously in a relationship with Matt Jordan, which ended last year. She was reportedly dating Marc Daly for about 7 months before their wedding and the couple was introduced by Chef Roble.

Kandi Burruss has been supportive of Kenya’s new relationship and has described Marc as a cool guy. It is yet to be seen how other cast members, such as Cynthia and Nene, react to the news.

Kenya will appear in an upcoming episode of Hip Hop Squares on VH1.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 will return to Bravo this year. However, there is no official release date yet. Stay tuned.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]