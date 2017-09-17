Emmys 2017: Nominees, When And Where To Watch, Online Live Stream

Emmys 2017 is set to take place at Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 17. This year’s awards show, which honors the best of the best of television and emerging media, may end up being a little political with Stephen Colbert hosting it for the first time. The Late Show host is expected to continue his verbal attack on Donald Trump.
The U.S. President’s shadow may hover over the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but he is unlikely to outshine the stars of the small screen. And Sunday night promises to throw up plenty of surprises and crown new shows and talent.
Emmys 2017 will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Online, viewers can watch the awards show on CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access. For first-time users, the site is offering a free trial. The CBS’ streaming service is available on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Roku, and more. Hulu Live is also an option for those who have not subscribed to CBS streaming service. Emmys 2017 can also be watched via fuboTV, which offers 7-day trial period.
E! will cover the pre-show. The cable channel’s coverage, Live From the Red Carpet, starts at 6 p.m. ET. Online, viewers can watch all the red carpet action via E! Now.
At this year’s Emmys, for the first time in years, HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series Game of Thrones is not winning any awards. The show’s Season 7 premiered too late in the summer — July 16, making it ineligible for nomination. The absence of Games of Thrones from Emmys 2017’s nomination list has left the competition wide-open in the drama category.
For the coveted outstanding drama series award, five first-time nominees, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld are in contention, along with Better Call Saul and House of Cards. This Is Us, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale are reportedly leading the race to grab the golden statue for best drama series.
Westworld and Saturday Night Live leads the nomination list, with 22 nominations each. Netflix’s breakout show Stranger Things has scored 18 nominations. When it comes to network totals, HBO tops the list with a whopping 111 Emmy nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 nods. And Veep‘s star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in contention to win her sixth straight Emmy for best actress in a comedy, and if she wins, the actress will tie Cloris Leachman’s record of eight acting Emmys.
Here is Emmys 2017 Complete Nomination List (Via Time).
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective(Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies
Emmys 2017 airs live on CBS on Sunday night.
