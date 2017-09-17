Emmys 2017: Nominees, When And Where To Watch, Online Live Stream

Emmys 2017 is set to take place at Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 17. This year’s awards show, which honors the best of the best of television and emerging media, may end up being a little political with Stephen Colbert hosting it for the first time. The Late Show host is expected to continue his verbal attack on Donald Trump.

The U.S. President’s shadow may hover over the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but he is unlikely to outshine the stars of the small screen. And Sunday night promises to throw up plenty of surprises and crown new shows and talent.

Emmys 2017 will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Online, viewers can watch the awards show on CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access. For first-time users, the site is offering a free trial. The CBS’ streaming service is available on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Roku, and more. Hulu Live is also an option for those who have not subscribed to CBS streaming service. Emmys 2017 can also be watched via fuboTV, which offers 7-day trial period.

E! will cover the pre-show. The cable channel’s coverage, Live From the Red Carpet, starts at 6 p.m. ET. Online, viewers can watch all the red carpet action via E! Now.

At this year’s Emmys, for the first time in years, HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series Game of Thrones is not winning any awards. The show’s Season 7 premiered too late in the summer — July 16, making it ineligible for nomination. The absence of Games of Thrones from Emmys 2017’s nomination list has left the competition wide-open in the drama category.

For the coveted outstanding drama series award, five first-time nominees, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld are in contention, along with Better Call Saul and House of Cards. This Is Us, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale are reportedly leading the race to grab the golden statue for best drama series.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live leads the nomination list, with 22 nominations each. Netflix’s breakout show Stranger Things has scored 18 nominations. When it comes to network totals, HBO tops the list with a whopping 111 Emmy nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 nods. And Veep‘s star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in contention to win her sixth straight Emmy for best actress in a comedy, and if she wins, the actress will tie Cloris Leachman’s record of eight acting Emmys.

Today's featured Lead Actress, Comedy Series nominee is @officialjld (@veephbo). Do you want Julia to take home #Emmys gold on Sept 17? Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Here is Emmys 2017 Complete Nomination List (Via Time).

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective(Masterpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies

‪"It's an honor to host the #Emmys. It's an even bigger honor to install the carpet." – @stephencolbert ???? A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Emmys 2017 airs live on CBS on Sunday night.

