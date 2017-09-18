Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Renewed Romance Rumors Soar: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt To Trick-Or-Treat With Both Parents?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent the months immediately after their bombshell split facing dark rumors about the real causes of their divorce. Recently, however, speculation that Angelina and Brad could reunite has replaced the gloom over the death of their marriage. Is it possible that Jolie and Pitt could renew their romance in time to take Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and their other younger kids trick-or-treating for Halloween?

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reunited?

Celebs Now pointed out that although Angelina and Brad have not appeared together in public or admitted that they have reunited to the media, Jolie and Pitt have offered clues in individual interviews of being ready to get back together. Brad has revealed that he’s gone into therapy to change himself, while Angelina has offered up her own revelation about life as a single mom.

“[Brad] claims he’s working through his demons and [Angelina is] not enjoying single life.”

Moreover, the publication noted that after splitting, Pitt and Jolie may have realized the challenges that they faced in trying to let go of their relationship. It’s challenging enough to end any romance, but when you’re known as Brangelina, the spotlight shines not just on you. The media also has scrutinized every detail of the A-list Hollywood couple’s past.

Six Children And 12 Years Of Romance

Pitt and Jolie devoted 12 years of their lives to each other. And then there are those famous six kids, who are growing up so fast that they turned heads when Angelina recently appeared at a film festival with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Almost exactly a year after filing for divorce from Brad, Jolie recently dropped a clue about the potential for a renewed romance, noted the publication.

“[Angelina Jolie gave] the biggest hint that she’s considering giving things another go with estranged husband Brad Pitt.”

In an interview, Angelina made it clear that the single life is not one that she desires or enjoys. Contradicting all those rumors that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt because she wanted to be a single mom, she shared her true emotions.

Angelina Jolie Confesses

Being single is “not something I wanted,” said Angelina bluntly. Noting that there is “nothing nice about it,” the mom of six kids described her single life as “just hard.” And for those who think that Jolie looked untouched when she posed on the red carpet, she got honest.

“Maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.”

Celebs Now also quoted Brangelina’s biographer Ian Halperin, who said that Brad and Angelina recently reunited at a friend’s home. Jolie and Pitt reportedly agreed to give their relationship a new chance by doing the exact opposite of Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous “conscious uncoupling” from her ex Chris Martin.

Angelina And Brad Have ‘Come To Jesus’ Reunion?

The biographer also said Pitt and Jolie had a “come to Jesus meeting” that gave their romance a fresh start. In addition to quoting Halperin, the publication claimed that Brad was the one who first sought to reunite with Angelina.

“Earlier this year, Brad pulled out all the stops to win back his wife of two years by undergoing a secret rehab stint and…the divorce proceedings…halted.”

Pitt recently expressed his relief to be “done” with boozing as well as talking about his decision to undergo therapy. Jolie reportedly has decided to work with Brad in therapy sessions.

Red Carpet Radiance

Despite all she is going through, the Daily Mail noted that Angelina looked radiant on the red carpet. On Sunday, the actress took time to sign autographs and talk with fans.

Jolie participated in a lengthy appearance at the Academy of Motion Arts in Los Angeles. The mom of six responded to questions about directing First They Killed My Father prior to delighting her fans with individual discussions.

Amid the rumors about reuniting with Brad, Pitt’s ex has been making the rounds to promote her film. She also participated in a Los Angeles screening of the movie, which Angelina produced and wrote as well as directed. As part of her humanitarian efforts as a United Nations Ambassador, Jolie stopped by the UN headquarters in New York City late last week.

Halloween Ideal Time For Angelina’s And Brad’s Public Reunion?

Jolie and Pitt share six children. Their two teenagers, 16-year-old Maddox and 13-year-old Pax, are the leaders of the pack and probably too old to want to go trick-or-treating with mom and dad. But the twins, 9-year-old Vivienne and Knox, are at an age where Halloween can provide an opportunity to believe in magic, leaving 12-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to join in the fun.

A few years ago, an insider told People that Halloween is a favored time of year for Jolie’s and Pitt’s children. Angelina was seen shopping with three of the six kids at the Halloween Adventure Superstore in California, and the source described the excitement.

“Halloween is a big deal for [Brad’s and Angelina’s] kids.”

Jolie and Pitt had a tradition of decorating the house, and the kids were allowed to go trick-or-treating. Will Angelina and Brad decide to reunite and continue this holiday tradition with their children? What do you think? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Heng Sinith/AP Images]