‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: Missing BAU Agent In Premiere Episode Revealed, Team On A Rescue Mission

Criminal Minds Season 13 spoilers reveal who the missing BAU agent is in the premiere episode. With the release of the teaser for the upcoming episode, there are more clues on what will take place on Episode 1.

The Season 12 cliffhanger has been keeping avid viewers of Criminal Minds on their toes. Spoilers for the upcoming season premiere tease Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) will take quick action when she loses contact with the team. Rossi (Joe Mantegna) will make it out of the crash intact, and he will be one of the first people to respond to the scene.

Scratch will definitely be involved in the incident. The teaser for the episode premiere of Criminal Minds Season 13 reveal Scratch is holding someone hostage. The identity of the missing BAU member has been a subject of curiosity.

With Damon Gupton’s departure announcement, there were speculations that he will be missing in action in the season premiere. However, the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly reveals it will be Unit Chief Emily Prentiss. In the aftermath of the accident, the teaser also hints someone will be carried away on a covered stretcher. This could be Agent Walker.

When Garcia and Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) arrive at the crime scene, they will account for all BAU members right away. EW quotes Criminal Minds’ Erica Messer as to how Garcia and Simmons will react.

“They realize ‘Oh My God, Emily Prentiss is missing.'”

Will the BAU find Mr. Scratch on the #CriminalMinds Season 13 premiere? Here's your first look: https://t.co/9NIRR7ghmy pic.twitter.com/9NKte2Kwip — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) September 14, 2017

There are also clues on the Season 13 teaser. There was a shot of JJ on a wheelchair while at the hospital, but the preview closes with an image of Prentiss lying on a bed while wearing a hospital gown. Prentiss appears to be in a critical condition, but it seems like she will eventually recover.

Here are some unusual factoids about #CriminalMinds that might stump even a diehard fan: https://t.co/vhiczlvQGk pic.twitter.com/TVZYLmRSzM — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) September 15, 2017

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) will be back in action. He seems to be part of the rescue team for the missing agent, and he will swear to kill Scratch when he gets his hands on him. Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) will also survive the crash, and he will join the rescue team. Agent Simmons will have an eventful appearance in the Season 13 premiere of Criminal Minds. The teaser shows him hanging on the edge of a building.

Criminal Minds Season 13 will be back on CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The BAU is back! Here's your first look at the #CriminalMinds Season 13 premiere. pic.twitter.com/rbgtdAoCzx — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) September 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]