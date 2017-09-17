South Korean celebrities Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are getting ready for their big day. The duo will tie the knot on October 31. Meanwhile, social media is awash with rumors that the recently engaged SongSong couple will grace the cover of Vogue Korea.

According to All K-Pop, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo flew to Los Angeles for a pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple was spotted at a Korean restaurant. Blossom Entertainment and UAA, the agencies that deal with Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, have not confirmed this. Nonetheless, it is visibly evident from the photographs captured in L.A that the couple did spend some time there. Rumor has it that the couple will be featured in the October edition of Vogue Korea.

Wedding Vs. Projects

For Song Joong-Ki, his upcoming wedding with Song Hye-Kyo takes precedence over anything else. According to reports, the actor recently rejected several acting projects, including Netflix original drama Kingdom. After the huge success of his recent movie, Battleship Island, it is likely that the actor may not be interested in television dramas. Like his soon-to-be bride Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki may focus on modeling and high-quality movie projects. The actor did say that he wants to become a better actor. Perhaps he is looking for movie projects that would bring out the best in him.

Song Hye-Kyo To Quit Acting?

The rumor on social media is that Song Hye-Kyo may quit acting for a while. Although Song Joong-Ki never commented on that, Song Hye-Kyo’s decision to quit acting could be temporary. Considering that the couple will tie the knot in October, they may be preoccupied with the wedding preparations. While she may take up occasional modeling projects for Esprit, Laneige, and Dyson – for which she is the brand ambassador – it will be a while before fans see her in a drama or a movie. Neither Song Hye-Kyo nor her agency has confirmed this yet.

Now that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are preparing for the wedding, fans are hoping to see the couple together on their special day.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will get married at Shilla Hotel in Seoul next month.

