’90 Day Fiance’: Anfisa Arkhipchenko And Jorge Nava Divorce Rumor, Still Married But Separated?

After their explosive argument on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, it seemed like the chances of Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava getting back together were slim. However, there have been mixed signals as to whether the couple is still together or not.

Jorge made a plethora of accusations against Anfisa, which included infidelity, domestic abuse, and a potentially embarrassing job that he did not reveal. Many fans speculated that Anfisa worked as a webcam stripper in the adult entertainment industry but this is yet to be confirmed.

Jorge also said that Anfisa was only friendly to him so that he could pay for her cosmetic surgery. Anfisa fired back, laughing at the cheating accusations while denying it before walking off the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? set.

Back at the hotel, Jorge tells Anfisa that he didn’t want to embarrass her because her family was watching, according to Reality Tea. Anfisa tells her husband that she didn’t say anything bad about him, but Jorge says that is only because he has more dirt on her. Jorge refuses to apologize and it seems like their marriage is over.

In Anfisa’s last Instagram post with Jorge back in July, she accuses him of controlling her with money. Anfisa has not posted a picture with Jorge since. However, Anfisa announced that they have signed to a talent agency, which led many to believe that they are still together.

It is possible that they are signing on to be in a 90 Day Fiance spinoff reality TV series together, which does not confirm that they are still in a relationship. Some fans have speculated that a spinoff series featuring the couple may document a pending divorce.

Still enjoying Vegas ???? A post shared by Anfisa Nava (@anfisa.nava) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Anfisa also changed her Instagram name from Arkhipchenko to Nava, which suggests that they are probably still married but could be separated.

Anfisa posted pictures from her birthday earlier this month and Jorge was not in any of them. Jorge and Anfisa signing with the talent agency may also be motivated by business opportunities rather than a rekindled romance.

Jorge threatened to expose her on many occasions but has failed to come through. Anfisa also said she will leave him and go back to Russia after the numerous gold digger accusations. Anfisa’s recent photos suggest that she still resides in Los Angeles.

Do you think 90 Day Fiance stars Anfisa and Jorge are still together? Or are they heading toward a divorce?

