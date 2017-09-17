What Is The Secret To Kate And Pippa Middleton Keeping So Trim? Their Uncle Reveals Their Family Diet Secret!

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton and her little sister, Pippa, have amazing figures. Both women, especially Pippa, are also quite athletic. Their uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has recently revealed the secret success sauce for the sister’s fit bodies. You could say that the Middleton sisters have a secret family success mantra.

What is the Middleton secret weapon? According to a recent Daily Mail interview with Goldsmith, fit sis, Carole Middleton is responsible for instilling in her stunning daughters the “mentality” of watching what they eat, and moving their bodies with exercise. She has taught them discipline.

Even after giving birth to two children, the Duchess of Cambridge has kept her petite figure by following the high-protein Dukan Diet, which she follows alongside her mother Carole. In addition, to regular gym workouts, Kate also swims and does yoga. She is also competitive, racing her husband Prince William on kayaks, as well as in a running race. Odds are, Princess Charlotte will soon be doing the same sort of competitive racing against her older brother Prince George!

Pippa told Hello Magazine that she eats a lot of whole grains and three squares a day. An exercise fanatic, she eschews alcohol, sugar and processed foods before any sort of marathon or extreme physical challenge.

She also explained that she tries to have three to five workout sessions a week. This can range from a half-hour run, a tennis game, or even an hour-long walk. She explained that she makes it a “priority.”

She wrote in her Waitrose column that she grew up with following moderation. She does focus on eating healthy and exercising, but will occasionally enjoy a few indulgences. She realizes that allowing herself some treats makes keeping a healthy diet easier.

“I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I’ll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in — I’m talking chocolate, crisps, and the occasional glass of wine.”

As for Goldsmith, he is now so inspired by his sister Carole, who is a decade older than him, that he is currently trying to raise money for a charity. Kate’s uncle is undergoing a weight-loss challenge for the Opera Global Youth Foundation.

He admits that although his sister is a decade older, her good habits and mental focus on keeping healthy by eating right and moving her body has made her look younger than her 62 years, and is an inspiration to all.

Perhaps Carole Middleton is helping him with his mental game of eating right and moving his body? We will soon see!

What do you think about Gary Goldsmith’s revelation that simply eating right and moving their bodies has been the two-step diet plan that has been so successful for Kate and Pippa Middleton? Do you think that their mother instilled a healthy attitude about keeping fit and staying in shape?

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images]